While the Golden State Warriors celebrate well into the night, the Boston Celtics are probably licking their wounds after getting so close to a championship. The Celtics were seemingly in control of the Finals when they led midway through the fourth quarter of Game 4 but everything went wrong from then on out. The Warriors won that game to tie up the series at 2 games apiece and they would go on to win Games 5 & 6 to come out victorious.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO