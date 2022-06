Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — You don’t have to be a meteorologist to know that the past few months have been dry. As the summer heat ramps up, Central Illinoisans are watching their once lush green lawns dry up and turn brown and concerns of drought are increasing across the state. In the latest Drought Monitor released on June 14th abnormally dry conditions were present across the state, but given the recent dry weather, it’s something that’s likely to expand in the coming weeks.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO