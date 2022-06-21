ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renault 5 EV prototype to debut at Goodwood

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
The Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place this week and one of the new cars that will be shown off is the new Renault 5 EV prototype. We heard about the new Renault 5 prototype earlier this year and we will get to find out more details about the car later...

notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
MotorAuthority

503-hp BMW M3 Touring revealed ahead of 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

BMW's M3 has finally spawned the M3 Touring that wagon lovers have been waiting decades for. It was revealed on Tuesday ahead of a formal debut at this week's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K., and sadly the speedy longroof isn't headed to the U.S. It makes sense as the U.S. already misses out on the regular BMW 3-Series wagon.
CARS
Motor1.com

McLaren Artura GT4 Revealed As Pure V6 Race Car Without Hybrid Assist

Much like Lotus, McLaren has always been about keeping weight down to a minimum to maximize performance. Even the Artura with its intricate plug-in hybrid powertrain tips the scales at only 1,395 kilograms (3,075 pounds) in its lightest form before you add fluids. Unveiled today before arriving at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, its race car equivalent shaves off 130 kg (287 lbs) to comply with GT4 regulations that don't allow hybrids.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Renault 5 Ev#The Renault 5 Prototype
hypebeast.com

Most of Ferrari's Lineup Will Transition to Electric By 2026

Those who’ve been following the automotive industry over recent years know that the transition to electric vehicles is pretty much inevitable, and now legendary Italian supercar maker Ferrari has finally joined in on the movement. In a roundup of the company’s capital markets day, Ferrari revealed that it plans on transitioning up to 60% of its entire lineup to hybrids or EVs by 2026, building the infrastructure to produce electric powertrains and batteries in Maranello over the next four years.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring laps the Nurburgring in 7:35.060

The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest estate ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
motor1.com

2023 BMW M4 GT4 race car debuts with heated windscreen and air conditioning

2022 is a busy year for BMW in terms of product launches as the Bavarian brand is pulling out all the stops to properly celebrate 50 years of its M division. The motorsport branch is also quite active as aside from previewing the Le Mans Daytona (LMDh) prototype, it has now taken the wraps off the new M4 GT4. Now in its second generation, the race car borrows the lightweight roof and rear wing from the beefier GT3-spec machine.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford SuperVan Revival Confirmed For Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Earlier this month, Ford released an intriguing teaser ahead of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that hinted at a possible new, high-performance Ford Transit EV model built in a collaboration between Ford Performance and Ford Pro. “Something electrifying is coming to the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” the automaker wrote in a tweet, which was accompanied by a video showing a racing helmet with a Ford Pro logo, as well as a thin light bar running across what we presumed was that new EV model. A few days later, FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley tweeted out another teaser that seemed to confirm a possible Ford SuperVan debut for the upcoming show. Now, Ford of Europe Director of Product Communications Jay Ward has confirmed this Ford SuperVan revival via Twitter.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT Neo 3T headed to India in July

Realme recently launched their new Realme GT Neo 3 and GT Neo 3T smartphones in Europe and now one of these handsets is headed to India. The Realme GT Neo 3T will be launching in India in July and the handset will come with a choice of memory and storage options.
CELL PHONES
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

C8 Corvette Stingray On Display At The 2022 Milano Monza Motor Show: Video

A car enthusiast has captured video of the C8 Corvette Stingray on display in central Milan, Italy as part of the Milano Monza Motor Show held earlier this month. The Milano Monza Motor Show, or MIMS for short, is an outdoor auto show that allows car and motorcycle manufacturers to display their products in high foot traffic areas of Milan and the nearby town of Monza, which is home to the famous Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. This year’s edition of the event was held from June 16th to June 19th and included static displays of current-day vehicles from a wide variety of manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Bentley, Chevrolet, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Pagani, among many others.
CARS
RideApart

CCM Pulls Covers Off Spitfire-Based 2022 Classic Tracker

Great Britain’s CCM is in a class all its own. The Bolton-based brand favors middleweights but gives each model the flagship treatment. CCM balances that ultra-refined fit and finish with street-worthy performance, and its extensive Spitfire family is a testament to that approach. From the Spitfire Bobber to the...
TRAVEL
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Pristine Ferrari F40 Gets Ruined At Event

To many, classic Ferraris are considered works of art, and every time one gets destroyed it is the equivalent of a Picasso or Monet being set on fire. This video of a Ferrari F40 crashing in the Swiss Alps is a tragedy that is only bested by Romeo, Juliet, and Hamlet, so we wish we could live in a world free from Ferrari F40 abuse. The heartbreaking accident took place at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen hill climb race in Switzerland as part of Ferrari's global 75th birthday celebration, and according to local reports, the driver and spectators were not injured. The same can't be said for the Ferrari F40 supercar.
CARS
