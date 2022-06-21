Renault 5 EV prototype to debut at Goodwood

A car enthusiast has captured video of the C8 Corvette Stingray on display in central Milan, Italy as part of the Milano Monza Motor Show held earlier this month. The Milano Monza Motor Show, or MIMS for short, is an outdoor auto show that allows car and motorcycle manufacturers to display their products in high foot traffic areas of Milan and the nearby town of Monza, which is home to the famous Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. This year’s edition of the event was held from June 16th to June 19th and included static displays of current-day vehicles from a wide variety of manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Bentley, Chevrolet, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Pagani, among many others.
