Renault 5 EV prototype to debut at Goodwood

Earlier this month, Ford released an intriguing teaser ahead of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed that hinted at a possible new, high-performance Ford Transit EV model built in a collaboration between Ford Performance and Ford Pro. “Something electrifying is coming to the Goodwood Festival of Speed,” the automaker wrote in a tweet, which was accompanied by a video showing a racing helmet with a Ford Pro logo, as well as a thin light bar running across what we presumed was that new EV model. A few days later, FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley tweeted out another teaser that seemed to confirm a possible Ford SuperVan debut for the upcoming show. Now, Ford of Europe Director of Product Communications Jay Ward has confirmed this Ford SuperVan revival via Twitter.

