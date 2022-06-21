ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, PA

Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food

By Associated Press
KTSA
 2 days ago

FILE - This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Kellogg's announced Tuesday, June 21, 2022 that it is splitting into three companies: a cereal maker, a snack...

www.ktsa.com

restaurantbusinessonline.com

McDonald’s plant-based burger may not be ready for prime time in the U.S.

McDonald’s McPlant burger may be inevitable, but it’s apparently not imminent. That, at least, is based on a report from BTIG Analyst Peter Saleh, who in a note on Thursday indicated that tests of the product have underwhelmed in Dallas and San Francisco, casting doubt on the plant-based burger’s nationwide introduction in the second half of the year.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Cracker Barrel Is Finally Dipping Its Toes Into Plant-Based Meat

Carnivores have ruled the recipe world for decades, but it looks like the landscape is starting to shift. Plant-based food products are no longer grocery store items tucked away on a single shelf in the frozen section. The demand for these products is on the rise, and according to a MarketsandMarkets news release, it is going to continue to grow. While in 2020, plant-based meat producers saw their market "valued at $4.3 billion," that dollar figure is expected to almost double by 2025 to $8.3 billion.
AGRICULTURE
morningbrew.com

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies, proving snacks are big business

Inflation may slow your summer travel and tighten your wardrobe budget, but seismic moves from two food industry giants show that execs predict we’ll all keep faithfully spending in one area: snacks. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded companies, focused on snacks, cereal, and...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
#Plant Based Foods#Cereals#Snacks#Kellogg#Frosted Flakes#Kellogg Co
CBS Chicago

Kellogg to split into three companies, with snack division headquarters in Chicago

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.Kellogg's had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million."These businesses all have significant...
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

Why Kellogg Stock Is Rising Today

Kellogg Co K shares are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced plans to separate into three independent companies. Kellogg's board has approved a plan to separate its North American cereal and plant-based foods businesses via tax-free spin-offs. The three new companies, whose names are yet to be determined, will consist of a "Global Snacking Co," a "North America Cereal Co" and a "Plant Co."
ECONOMY

