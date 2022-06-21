Judge denies change of venue request for man accused of murder

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man charged with two deadly shootings in Cedar Rapids is pleading not guilty in one of the cases. Twenty-year-old Kazius Childress is pleading not guilty to murdering 19-year-old Cordal Lewis in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive Southeast on January 27th. Childress is also accused of killing Kavon Johnson at 2250 Blakely Boulevard Southeast less than 24 hours later. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Davenport on May 17th. He'll be arraigned in the second murder case on June 29th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
An Iowa City man was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged assault on a woman after an argument turned physical. Police went to the Taft Avenue Southeast trailer of 31-year-old Christopher Brown at 4:45 pm on reports of a domestic dispute. According to the victim, the two were engaged in a verbal argument that escalated to the point where Brown held the woman down on a bed and put his hands around her throat, preventing her from getting up.
An Iowa City man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in a shots-fired incident over Memorial Day weekend on the Iowa City Ped Mall. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the alley near the Fieldhouse Bar around 1:45 am Saturday May 28th on reports of a large fight and a shot fired. Video surveillance allegedly shows 20 year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive producing a pistol and firing a shot during the fight.
An Atkins Iowa man was taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop found him in possession of meth. Police stopped 49-year-old Luke Truesdell near the intersection of Bancroft and Tracy at approximately 7 o’clock because his vehicle had no plates attached. When the officer approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana was allegedly observed, and Truesdell reportedly admitted to having a marijuana pipe inside the car.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County has been arrested, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Lamont Hill Sr., 41, was wanted for escape of a felon and parole violation on a charge of manufacture/delivery of meth.
A Cedar Rapids man was allegedly over three times the legal limit to drive when he was arrested for operating under the influence Monday night. Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey Lee of Glass Road Northeast was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his 2001 Chevy Malibu just after 9pm on Amana Road in Swisher. Deputies who arrived on scene reportedly observed Lee with many signs of intoxication, including him staggering around the vehicle, having bloodshot watery eyes, and having the odor of ingested alcohol.
A Chicago man faces weapons charges after a witness saw him throw a suitcase over an Iowa City bridge. An officer responded to an accident in the area of East College and Gilbert Street Monday at 6:23 pm. During the investigation, a witness reported that 30-year-old Mack Blumingburg threw a suitcase over the bridge. Other officers located the suitcase, and allegedly found a Taurus 9mm handgun inside.
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
A Black Hawk County man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing his car on the University of Iowa campus, then leaving the scene. UI Police were called to the accident scene at UIHC Ramp 2 just before 1:15pm. The driver of an involved 2008 Dodge Avenger, identified as 40-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo, was found at another location away from the accident scene. UI Police say they used surveillance video to track Brown down.
