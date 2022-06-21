ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Threw bullpen Saturday

Whitlock (hip) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. Whitlock will...

FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Story powers Red Sox to 15th win in last 19 games

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer out of Fenway Park, Christian Vázquez added a solo shot for a key run in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Tuesday night. Boston, wearing unusual yellow jerseys with blue trim,...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Keep Winning And Still Can’t Catch The Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were off to a terrible start in 2022 after a bad month of April. In early May, they were 10-19 and sat in last place in a top-heavy American League East division. There looked to be no way out, with the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jeter Downs in Red Sox lineup, making MLB debut Wednesday night

BOSTON  -- Jeter Downs will make his Major League debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Downs is in the Boston lineup, hitting ninth for the Red Sox as they go for a three-game sweep against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park.While he'll be taking his first cuts as a Major Leaguer, Downs will not be playing his normal position when he makes his debut. The 23-year-old will be playing third base for Boston, a position he hasn't played at any level of his pro career. Downs has spent most of his time at shortstop (335 games), with 113...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Aaron Judge to the Red Sox makes zero sense

The Red Sox refuse to spend on their own players, and now they're going to shell out $300 million for Aaron Judge? Help me understand how that makes any sense. ESPN floated the possibility on Wednesday, listing the Red Sox among seven suitors for the superstar Yankees slugger, who failed to agree to a contract extension this spring and has seemed determined to make the Bombers regret it every day since with free agency beckoning in the fall.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Ineligible for upcoming series

Duran told reporters Wednesday that he's unvaccinated, meaning he won't be eligible to play in Boston's upcoming three-game series in Toronto that begins Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. When Duran was first promoted from Triple-A Worcester on July 15, he looked as though he might be in...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Remain On A Hot Streak After Nightmare Start In 2022

It was a very rocky start for the Boston Red Sox. After reaching the ALCS in 2021, they were 10-19 through their first 29 games of the season and sat in dead last in a top-heavy American League East division. Since then, a lot has changed. Many bright spots emerged,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers kept on Boston's bench on Wednesday night

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Devers will take a seat after Jeters Downs was named Boston's starting third baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 222 batted ball this season, Devers has accounted for a 13.1% barrel rate and a...
BOSTON, MA
