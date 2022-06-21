ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Public sector pay rises in line with inflation ‘not feasible’ – Downing Street

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5Qaf_0gHEd6PC00
Financial News

Pay rises in line with inflation for public sector workers are not “feasible” as they would further stoke soaring costs, Downing Street has said.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak stressed the “importance of fiscal discipline” at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister said the public would expect the Government to stick within their means at a time of global cost-of-living pressures,” the official stated.

“The Chancellor emphasised that the Government had responsibility to not take any action that would feed into inflationary pressures, or reduce the Government’s ability to lower taxes in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jAcu_0gHEd6PC00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting (Carl Court/PA) (PA Wire)

It comes as passengers faced chaos during the biggest rail strike in a generation, with unions calling for wages to keep up with soaring prices.

But Boris Johnson noted “the settlement at the spending review was a relatively generous one”, the spokesperson said, adding that public sector pay increases in line with inflation were “not feasible across the board at the moment”.

“He thinks that chasing inflation, which is in double digits, not low single digits, would be inflationary.”

But the official defended maintaining the triple lock on pensions.

Pressed on whether raising pensions in line with inflation would not be inflationary, he said: “The Chancellor needs to consider it all in the round and the view is that we can meet that commitment without stoking those inflationary pressures.

“But we did take difficult decisions with regards to the triple lock, a temporary one-year suspension.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewBoD_0gHEd6PC00
Boris Johnson’s comments come as passengers face chaos during the biggest rail strike in a generation, with unions calling for wages to keep up with soaring prices (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The Government does want public sector workers to get pay increases, the spokesman insisted, with the exact levels to be recommended by pay review bodies over the summer months.

Responding to criticism over plans to reduce controls on City bosses’ pay while calling for wage restraint in the public sector, the spokesman said the Government was exploring how non-executive directors were paid, not how much.

It comes after reports that the Cabinet Office minister wrote to the Chancellor with a plan for “deregulatory measures to reduce the overall burden on business” and attract more companies to the UK following Brexit, including scrapping restrictions on director and non-executive director remuneration.

“There’s no plans to change the cap on executive pay, I think the issue that’s being investigated is how non-executive directors are paid rather than what CEOs or directors are paid,” the spokesman said.

What was being considered was removing “any unnecessary restrictions on paying non-executive directors shares”, he added.

“Making the change could ensure that these individuals are more fully invested in the success of the companies they’re involved in, which obviously helps protect and generate jobs, growth and investment.”

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not planning to ease restrictions on bosses’ pay or lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses as millions feel the strain of the cost-of-living crisis. The Prime Minister also said it remains “the plan” to raise corporation tax but sought to attribute the...
Boris Johnson prepared the public to be braced for more chaos on the railways as he stressed the need for modernisation and reform in the industry. He warned commuters they must be ready to “stay the course” and urged rail bosses and unions to agree on a package to safeguard the future of the industry.
Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
Rich pensioners should GIVE BACK £1,000-a-year state payout increase if they don't need it, says minister as she defends rise while public sector workers are told not to expect inflation-busting pay rises

Rich pensioners should return a £1,000 state pension hike if they don't need it, a minister said today amid a row over plans to up the payment while telling workers to cool pay rise demands. Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey defended plans to spend billions on a double-digit...
Rishi Sunak
Boris Johnson
Pay rises in line with inflation ‘reckless’, says Downing Street

Downing Street has said it would be “reckless” to raise public sector pay in line with inflation.The comment came after chancellor Rishi Sunak indicated that pensions and benefits will retain their link to price rises, setting the scene for double-digit percentage increases next year.His assurance came despite Boris Johnson urging workers to accept pay hikes well below the inflation rate, currently running at 9.1 per cent and forecast to hit 11 per cent later this year.The PM has warned that pay rises at or close to the inflation rate for striking rail workers risked triggering an inflationary spiral which would...
The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
#Inflation#Public Sector#Executive Directors#Uk#Cabinet
The Great Rent Squeeze: Landlords jacking up rent were the single largest factor in May’s red-hot inflation report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon. The Consumer Price Index for May, the standard yardstick for measuring monthly inflation, was released on Friday, and it showed prices hitting yet another 40-year high. The CPI soared 8.6% over the last year, with the biggest price surges coming in fuel, food, and housing.
Everyone knows inflation is on fire. This is what's really fueling it

The big three inputs to the consumer price index, the most widely followed inflation measure, are food, energy and shelter. But when it comes to breaking down where CPI inflation really comes from, the answer is more complicated. "Services less energy services" is actually the biggest component for the index.
From Eggs to Airfare, Blame High Inflation for These 5 Items Skyrocketing in Price

Those rising costs squeezing your wallet at the gas station and grocery store just won't quit. U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high in May, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the prices for a wide range of goods and services, rose 8.6% for the month from a year earlier. That's the fastest 12-month increase since 1981 — and the fourth time inflation has notched a 40-year record this year.
BUSINESS

