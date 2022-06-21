ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

1 in critical condition, 1 detained after Smith County shooting

CBS19
CBS19
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas — One person is critical condition and another has been detained by deputies after a Monday night shooting in Smith County. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded...

www.cbs19.tv

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Athens college ‘all clear’ after manhunt suspect captured

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens was placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducted a manhunt, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. TVCC has since issued an “all clear.”. The suspect is now in custody, according to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s...
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

Driver dies during Brownsboro PD traffic stop

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - During a routine traffic stop by a Brownsboro Police Department officer, a driver suffered a medical emergency and later died, despite lifesaving efforts by the officer and EMS personnel. According to a post on the Brownsboro PD Facebook page, the BPD officer on duty stopped a...
BROWNSBORO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Crime & Safety
Smith County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Smith County, TX
KTAL

Marshall PD: Child dead after found unresponsive in car

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child found unresponsive inside a car Tuesday afternoon has died, according to Marshall police. Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Olive Street for an unresponsive female child inside of a car. The Marshall Fire Department and MPD arrived on the...
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

One seriously injured in Smith County shooting

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - At approximately 7:30 pm on June 20, 2022, Smith County Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11800 block of CR 4153 in reference to a deadly conduct. Upon the arrival of Deputies, a victim was located at the scene who had sustained one gunshot wound to the abdomen. Paramedics with UT Health EMS quickly arrived on scene and transported the victim to UT Health Main.Deputies and Investigators spoke with witnesses concerning the shooting and were able to identify a suspect. A short time later the suspect walked back to the location of the shooting and was detained by Deputies.The victim was immediately taken to surgery due to the severity of his wounds. At this time, he is in extremely critical condition with life threatening injuries.The Smith County Crime Scene Unit and Investigators are continuing their investigation and additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.The names of the involved parties are being withheld due to age constraints.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS19

Dallas-area man pleads guilty to 2017 Longview shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Dallas-area man pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday for fatally shooting another man in Longview in 2017. Cody Dewayne Fortman, 26, of DeSoto, entered his guilty plea in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Trevion Johnson, 22, on Annette Drive on Oct. 15, 2017, according to online judicial records.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County jury sentences child molester to life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a Tyler man to life in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl in October 2019. According to a press release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the jury passed down the life sentence after they found Reginald M. Wickware, 52, guilty of the crime.
inforney.com

Sheriff: Suspect shot by deputy had 'mental breakdown' during burglary of girlfriend's home

Authorities say a man was having a mental breakdown and had a pistol in his hand when he was shot by police early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened as law enforcement agencies were responding to a burglary in the Lindale area. The man was allegedly breaking into his girlfriend’s home through a window after she had locked him out, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.
LINDALE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLTV

Athens college on lockdown during manhunt

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Trinity Valley Community College in Athens has been placed on lockdown as law enforcement conducts a manhunt according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
ATHENS, TX
ktbb.com

One dead in officer-involved shooting

SMITH COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at a home near Lindale. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says it involved a pre-dawn Tuesday break-in, with the burglar reportedly assaulting his girlfriend and trying to take her phone away. Three small children were on the scene during the incident. Smith says officers responded and tried to talk to the boyfriend but shots were fired. The boyfriend was wounded and later died at a hospital. Per standard protocol, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation. We’ll pass along updates as they become available.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Investigators say video files may help show origin of Kilgore hotel fire

DPS director says Uvalde police response an ‘abject failure’. Hear testimony from DPS director Steve McCraw at the Senate Special Committee on Uvalde. East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar. Updated: 5 hours ago. Justin Gilbert, manager at Cook Tire in Nacogdoches, explains what happens...
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

Teenager dies after being found inside car in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas -- A 17-year-old female found unresponsive in a vehicle Tuesday evening has died, Marshall police said Wednesday in a news release. Police said the teen was found around 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Olive Street. The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched, and a police detective who...
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Man shot and killed breaking into a Lindale-area home with a woman, 2 children

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning breaking into a Lindale-area home, where a woman and her two children were hiding, police say. The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. from a third-party caller that said her daughter's boyfriend was breaking into a home located on the 16000 block of County Road 4100 near Lindale. The call was transferred to the Lindale Police Department, where it was passed back to SCSO at 1:43 a.m. after it was discovered that the residence was outside of the Lindale city limits.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reports an officer-involved shooting occurred near Lindale. Tuesday at approximately 1:30 a.m., a woman called the Smith County Sheriff’s Office saying her daughter’s boyfriend was breaking into her daughter’s home. She said her daughter lived near the school in Lindale.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Indictment alleges Tyler woman embezzled money from company for 7 years

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A recently obtained federal grand jury indictment alleges that a Tyler woman spent seven years embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from Tyler Pipe. Trina Brooks-Dawson was indicted in November 2021 for embezzling $60,615.24 between December 25, 2013 and December 30, 2020. The indictment states she siphoned the money from Tyler Pipe’s Hourly Pension Plan. Brooks-Dawson, 52, of Tyler, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/

Comments / 0

Community Policy