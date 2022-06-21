ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

1 person dead after getting struck by a Metrolink train in Newhall (Santa Clarita, CA)

 2 days ago

One person was killed after getting struck by a Metrolink train Monday morning in Newhall. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Railroad and Newhall Avenues at about 10:35 a.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]

