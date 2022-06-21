ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What's Going On With DocuSign Stock Today?

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itHUj_0gHEcBln00

DocuSign Inc DOCU shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced that CEO Dan Springer is stepping down.

DocuSign chairman Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company's business. The company also announced that Pete Solvik has been appointed lead independent director.

DocuSign said it has retained a leading national executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the CEO search.

"Helping to build DocuSign and lead a world-class team over the last five years has been the work of my life," said Springer. "What we've accomplished will help the company take advantage of a massive market opportunity for future growth."

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign has traded between $314.76 and $55.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock turned sharply lower on the announcement, but has since recovered. DocuSign shares were down 0.05% at $60.52 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of DocuSign.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Is A Terrific Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Rapid7, Inc. RPD doesn’t make money, so he will not go for it. When asked about Aegon N.V. AEG, Cramer said he likes Chubb Limited CB more than the former. He added, "These companies do very well at this particular moment in the cycle. I think you’re in a good one."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docusign Inc Docu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

A Kremlin spokesman laughed off rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports. What Happened: Kremlin diplomat Dmitry Peskov dismissed Putin's grueling health condition rumors after NBC News' Keir Simmons pointed out a recent clip in an interview showing the Russian President "limping, shaking and gripping a table," The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

Dogecoin (DOGE) was created as a cheerful alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in 2013. It is based on Litecoin and uses the same proof-of-work technology. Dogecoin initially started as a joke based on a popular meme featuring a Shiba Inu (a Japanese breed of dog); however, today, it is one of the most popular coins in the cryptocurrency space.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Brooks Koepka Officially Leaves PGA Tour For LIV, Collin Morikawa Could Be Next

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka is officially leaving the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed LIV golf tour, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jumping Ship: Koepka joins a growing list of PGA stars who are leaving the American golf league to join the new Saudi Arabian league, which has been offering PGA stars extremely generous contract offers.
GOLF
Benzinga

It's Time To Recycle Now Or Face Breadlines For Copper

Despite living in the 21st century, the world’s electrical grid is far from modern. The upgrade of the current electrical infrastructure coupled with increasing demand for electricity will create the largest energy crisis since the 1970s. Additionally, population growth and the need for more sustainable energy sources will increase the global demand for electricity. According to the UN, the world population is expected to swell 20% by 2030 and areas in Africa and Asia could see an increase of 80% in the population. That population growth will increase the global energy demand by 20% in the same time frame (Nexans: Electrify the Future, 2020 Integrated Report).
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Hong Kong's Iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant Sinks In South China Sea

Hong Kong's iconic floating restaurant has sunk in the South China Sea, days after it departed for a new home from the harbor where it operated for nearly 50 years. What Happened: Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises, the operator of the Jumbo Floating Restaurant, said in a statement that the vessel capsized on Sunday near the Paracel Islands after it "encountered adverse conditions."
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy