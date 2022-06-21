What's Going On With DocuSign Stock Today?

DocuSign Inc DOCU shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced that CEO Dan Springer is stepping down.

DocuSign chairman Mary Agnes "Maggie" Wilderotter has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, to help the senior executive team drive improved execution in all phases of the company's business. The company also announced that Pete Solvik has been appointed lead independent director.

DocuSign said it has retained a leading national executive search firm to assist with succession planning and the CEO search.

"Helping to build DocuSign and lead a world-class team over the last five years has been the work of my life," said Springer. "What we've accomplished will help the company take advantage of a massive market opportunity for future growth."

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.

DOCU Price Action: DocuSign has traded between $314.76 and $55.96 over a 52-week period.

The stock turned sharply lower on the announcement, but has since recovered. DocuSign shares were down 0.05% at $60.52 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of DocuSign.