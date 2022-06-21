ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Robert Lee Pughsley, III

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
Grice Connect
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Robert Lee Pughsley, III, a long-time resident of Brooklet, passed away at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia on June 19, 2022 after a brief illness. “Mr. Robert”, as he was affectionately known, was born to Robert Lee Pughsley, Jr and Kathleen Burgstiner Pughsley on October 22, 1945. He was a professing...

Grice Connect

Mr. Ricky Lee Sr.

Ricky Lee, Sr. was born on March 23, 1964. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Ricky was obedient to his Master’s call. ”13 Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” 1 Corinthians 16:13. With his loving wife at his side, he gently...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Joyce Myrick Blalock

Joyce Myrick Blalock, age 85, passed away on June 21, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Joyce was born in Georgiana, Alabama but moved to Statesboro at an early age. She was a Christian and of the Baptist Faith. Joyce loved working in her flowers and...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Adult has died at Splash in the Boro in Statesboro

The popular Splash in the Boro Water Park in Statesboro has closed for the day after a death in the park. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has identified the deceased lady as Pauline Harden, 70, from Springfield, Georgia. Coroner Futch determined that Mrs. Harden died as a result of drowning...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dancing with the Statesboro Stars 2022 Teams Announced

One of the most anticipated annual events, Dancing With the Statesboro Stars benefiting Safe Haven, announced this week the teams for their 2022 event. This will be the 12th year this event has been held. Wing Maxx of Statesboro will, again, be the presenting sponsor. Each Statesboro Star was introduced...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Donnie Sheffield

Mr. Donnie Sheffield, age, 70, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Bulloch County native was a retired roofer, working with Corder roofing for 15 years before returning to Bulloch County, where he started his own business, Sheffield Roofing. He was a roofer for 50 years. Donnie was a veteran of the US Army where he was awarded the National Service Medal and was a Sharpshooter.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Ben Ross named AIP Independent Pharmacist of the Year

At the Georgia Pharmacy Convention in Amelia Island, Florida, Ben Ross of Statesboro, owner of Forest Heights Pharmacy, was named the 2022 AIP Independent Pharmacist of the Year. This award is given annually to an AIP (Academy of Independent Pharmacy) member who has shown innovation and passion for the practice...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Reggie Beasley

Mr. Reggie Beasley, age 89, died on Tuesday, June 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. Reggie was born in Bulloch County on July 8th 1932 to the late Mr. Dave Beasley and Mrs. Stella Finch Beasley. He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and later served in the United States Army during the Korean war as a M.P. in Trieste, Italy. Reggie worked for many years in engineering, retiring from the City of Statesboro and later from Hofstadter Associates Consulting Engineers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Lucille Beasley Aldred, Annie Ree Walters, Margaret Mallard, and Gladys Allen.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied Nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, SC. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden, of Statesboro, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Statesboro, Georgia on October 13, 1931, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Verna Clements Crouse and Charlie Clements. She is survived by her children, James Leon Crittenden III, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson, and Charles Curtis Crittenden; sister, Kaye Lynn Crouse Brannen; grandchildren Jeff, Mike, Andy, Lori, Katie, Leah, Polly, and Sam; and 10 great-grandchildren. Charlotte was preceded in death by her former husband, James Crittenden Jr., brothers Charles Clements and James Crouse, and her beloved daughter, Penny Crittenden Kozee.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

BoroFest block party coming this July

Local entrepreneurs AJ Jetwani and Michael Blackmon are collaborating with Downtown Statesboro to host the inaugural BoroFest in downtown Statesboro on Friday, July 15, from 5-10 p.m. This summer, Statesboro residents can look forward to a new and exciting summer block party. BoroFest will provide a night that all members...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Calvin Byrd

STATESSBORO, GA: Calvin Byrd age 70, made his transition to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended the public school. He was a self-employed mechanic and last employed by Franklin Chevrolet. He...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mother Lee Phillips

Mother Mary Lee Phillips, age 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022 at her residence, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County , a member of Agape Worship Center and retired from Concerted Services of Bulloch County. She was a former employee of Altamaha Action Center of Reidsville, GA. a 1964 graduate of William James High School and attended Brewton Parker College.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams, 78, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at University of Florida Health, Jacksonville. The native and a lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a dedicated and loving wife, grandmother, homemaker, and farmer. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and a member of the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia. She is preceded in death by a son, Robert (Rob) Floyce Williams Jr., and a daughter-in-law Marion Puckett Williams.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

RECAP: Mayor, Council convene for packed work session agenda

The Statesboro Mayor and City Council heard proposals Tuesday afternoon for several key partnerships and projects during their monthly work session at City Hall. Below is a summary of topics discussed during Tuesday’s work session. More in-depth coverage will follow in the days ahead. Be sure to follow Grice Connect on social media and subscribe to our FREE daily newsletter for the latest updates.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Sara Gardaner

Mrs. Sara Gardener, entered into rest, Saturday morning, June 11, 2022, at the Azalea Rehabilitation Center of Metter, Ga. We the family of Hill’s Mortuary, extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
METTER, GA
