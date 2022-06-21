Syracuse men’s basketball adds Cornell to 22-23 schedule

This weekend is for the dancers. Kick off on Thursday with a Latin jazz concert at Skiddy Park, then learn the two-step at a dance class on Friday in North Syracuse. Shimmy straight into Saturday for the CNY Pride parade at Inner Harbor, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, then keep it grooving for Jazz Fest in Clinton Square, also the first in several years. Afterwards, dance late into the night at Wunderbar’s “Dance & Be Gay” party. Maybe take a break to catch a showing of Cortland Repertory Theatre’s “Over the River and Through the Woods,” or to watch fireworks light up over Gillie Lake in Camillus.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO