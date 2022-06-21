ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse men’s basketball adds Cornell to 22-23 schedule

By Kevin M Wall
Nov. 7 - Lehigh, JMA Wireless...

Title IX at 50: What’s next for Syracuse women’s athletics?

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the enactment of Title IX which paved the way for the recognition and growth of women’s athletics. In the last few years the Syracuse Orange have taken more steps towards increasing opportunities through the hiring of women to coach women’s sports. We have both women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse sharing facilities with their male counterparts and we’ve cheered individual and team success from Syracuse women.....but what does the future hold?
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #53, OL Garth Barclay

Our Syracuse Orange roster preview continues as we near the end of the blockers. Up next... 2022 projections: Barclay has a chance to battle for a second-string spot but there’s still others that will remain in front of him for the time being. With at least two guys on their way out after the season, Garth needs to keep working hard during drills and show he has the physicality to perform a bigger role.
Get to Know Your Orange Man:#54 DL, Jatius Geer

Today we get to know a Syracuse Orange defender who stands out during warm-ups. 2021 stats: Played in one game (Albany) and made one tackle. 2022 projections: The defensive line is no longer loaded with veteran players, so players like Geer have the opportunity to get on the field for significant snaps this Fall. When I was watching the defense warm up before the spring game it was obvious that Geer’s size makes him stand out. Can he translate that to on-field performance this season?
Roundtable: What do you want out of Syracuse Topps cards and NFTs?

Thanks to some recent partnerships, Syracuse Orange fans will be able to get their hands on trading cards and NFT’s featuring Syracuse athletes. So we took to our Slack channel to find out what the staff is hoping to add to their collection. Which player’s card do you most...
Syracuse football lands 2023 recruit Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

The Syracuse Orange have added another member to next year’s recruiting class. Zyian Moultrie-Goddard of Iona Prep announced his commitment to Syracuse today on his social media:. Moultrie-Goddard had just visited the SU campus a few days ago. He turned down offers from Arizona State, Army, UConn, Tennessee, West...
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #56, OL Daruis Tisdale

Up next on our Syracuse Orange roster preview is a familiar face from the right side of the O-Line:. 2021 stats: Started the first three games at right guard before being injured at FSU. He missed the next four games but would then return for the rest of the season.
Syracuse men's lacrosse: Joey Spallina named National Player of the Year

Syracuse Orange fans didn’t need any more reasons to be excited about top-ranked signee Joey Spallina’s arrival on campus next fall, but this week brought one anyway. On Monday, Spallina was named the USA Lacrosse Magazine National High School Boys’ Player of the Year. The publication also...
Syracuse Orange in the PLL: Week 3 Recap

On a PLL weekend in which three Syracuse Orange legends were receiving the ultimate honor, it was a pretty mediocre time on the field for the SU alumni. The highlight of the weekend on Long Island was the ceremony and honoring of the Professional Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s inaugural class, which includes three former Orange among its group of 11: Gary Gait, Casey Powell and Pat McCabe.
Get to Know Your Orange Man: #57 OL, Dakota Davis

We continue our Syracuse Orange #BigManWeek Part Deux with a mainstay on the interior of the offensive line... Hometown: Mount Airy, Md. 2021 stats: Davis once again started the season on the sidelines due to injury. He came back to play in the final 10 games with 9 starts, giving him 24 career starts.
CNY Pride, Steely Dan, Jazz Fest: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is for the dancers. Kick off on Thursday with a Latin jazz concert at Skiddy Park, then learn the two-step at a dance class on Friday in North Syracuse. Shimmy straight into Saturday for the CNY Pride parade at Inner Harbor, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, then keep it grooving for Jazz Fest in Clinton Square, also the first in several years. Afterwards, dance late into the night at Wunderbar’s “Dance & Be Gay” party. Maybe take a break to catch a showing of Cortland Repertory Theatre’s “Over the River and Through the Woods,” or to watch fireworks light up over Gillie Lake in Camillus.
Syracuse schools payroll: See highest-paid, search every employee salary for 2020-2021

Syracuse, N.Y. — Superintendent Jaime Alicea was the highest-paid employee in the Syracuse City School District for the 2020-2021 year by a margin of more than $50,000. Alicea’s salary of $214,999.92 was the only one in the district over $200,000. The No. 2 employee on the district’s highest-paid list was Chief Operations Office Dean DeSantis, who was paid $163,570.
Man hanged himself outside home near Nottingham High School, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who hanged himself outside a home near Nottingham High School was found by a person walking by early Thursday afternoon, police said. The person was walking along the 3300 block of East Genesee Street, diagonal from the school, when they saw the man hanging from a tree, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.
2 people shot in 3 hours in Syracuse, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were shot in three hours Monday night in Syracuse, police confirmed. At 6:29 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Midland Ave. for a shooting with injuries, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. When they arrived, the officers found someone who had been shot in the leg, he said.
Heavy rain could mean issues west of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Finger Lakes until Thursday morning. A very slow-moving front will move east across the Finger Lakes Wednesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms. You can feel the humidity in the air. The clamminess. That’s the...
911 caller: ‘My cousin was shot... he’s unconscious’ on Lodi Street, Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police responded to a shooting with injuries Monday night on Lodi Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Someone called 911 at 9:34 p.m. to say their cousin had been shot in the abdomen and was unconscious, but breathing outside 2023 Lodi St., according to police dispatches. About the same time, the city’s shot spotter detected 10 shots fired in the same area, the dispatches said.
