PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – If you planed to travel the 6/10 through Providence this weekend, you’ll want to either take note of this handy detour – or pack your patience. As part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange project, Route 10 North where it meets Route 6 in Providence will be closed from 7 P.M. on Friday through 5 A.M. on Monday morning. During this time, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation repaves, lowers and rebuilds a section of Rte. 10 North to match the same level as Rte 10 South.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO