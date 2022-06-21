ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here's How Alibaba And Others Fared In China's June Shopping Extravaganza

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SEG1m_0gHEbFKu00
  • China's shopping extravaganza "618" (from May 31 to June 18) registered a GMV of 695.9 billion RMB from the major e-commerce platforms, including traditional e-commerce platforms and live-streaming e-commerce platforms.
  • The GMV of traditional e-commerce platforms was 582.6 billion, led by Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA Tmall platform as per a data service provider.
  • JD.com, Inc's JD rose 10.3%, missing the 2021 event's growth of 27.7% amid China's intense tech crackdown, economic slowdown further perpetrated by the Covid lockdowns, Reuters reports.
  • Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform.
  • Major e-commerce platforms offered attractive discounts to lure customers, while some companies reportedly scaled down participation.
  • Livestreaming e-commerce platforms posted a GMV of 144.5 billion.
  • New retail platforms clocked a GMV of 22.4 billion yuan, and community group buying platforms posted a GMV of 15.3 billion yuan.
  • Internet platforms and offline stores joined, including Douyin and Kuaishou Technology KUASF.
  • Household appliances remained one of the popular categories, with a GMV of 87.9 billion RMB.
  • Alibaba saw the slowest ever sales growth of just 8.5% during China's most popular shopping event, Singles Day, last November as a precursor to the 618.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded 0.07% lower at $102.55 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's what China's e-commerce giants are telling us about the economy

Alibaba shares are still lower year-to-date despite a recent rebound in Chinese internet stocks. Across five major e-commerce platforms' GMV, Alibaba's market share fell by 6% in the first quarter versus the fourth, according to Bernstein analysis published early this month. "Our top picks in the sector remain JD, Meituan,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baba#Yuan#Gmv#Reuters#Chinese#Jd#Kuaishou Technology Kuasf
CNBC

Chinese stocks tumble as tech shares in Hong Kong fall; oil drops more than 4%

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region mostly traded lower on Wednesday, as economic fears continue to weigh on the market. Oil futures declined more than 4% in Asia trade. International benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 4.58% to $109.40 per barrel. U.S. crude futures also dropped by 5.01% to $104.03 per barrel.
STOCKS
International Business Times

Philippine Tycoon Razon Eyes $515 Million Prime Infrastructure IPO

Philippine ports and gaming tycoon Enrique Razon on Tuesday launched an up to 28 billion pesos ($515 million) initial public offering (IPO) for his infrastructure and energy holding firm, according to a corporate filing. The IPO of Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc could be the country's largest this year, despite volatility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Motley Fool

This 1 Stock Could Be the Biggest Winner of the 2022 Bear Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. This year has not been kind to investors....
STOCKS
Benzinga

US LNG Exports To China Plummet By 95%: What You Need To Know

U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China between February and April is down by 95% from the same period one year earlier, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Chinese government data. At the same time, LNG exports from Russia to China increased by 50% year-over-year for the same period.
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Is Vladimir Putin Terminally Ill? This Is What Kremlin Spokesman Has To Say

A Kremlin spokesman laughed off rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports. What Happened: Kremlin diplomat Dmitry Peskov dismissed Putin's grueling health condition rumors after NBC News' Keir Simmons pointed out a recent clip in an interview showing the Russian President "limping, shaking and gripping a table," The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

Why Crypto Jumped (Temporarily) and Coinbase Crashed Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. This has been anything but a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

It's Time To Recycle Now Or Face Breadlines For Copper

Despite living in the 21st century, the world’s electrical grid is far from modern. The upgrade of the current electrical infrastructure coupled with increasing demand for electricity will create the largest energy crisis since the 1970s. Additionally, population growth and the need for more sustainable energy sources will increase the global demand for electricity. According to the UN, the world population is expected to swell 20% by 2030 and areas in Africa and Asia could see an increase of 80% in the population. That population growth will increase the global energy demand by 20% in the same time frame (Nexans: Electrify the Future, 2020 Integrated Report).
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
142K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy