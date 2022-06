Over the weekend, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn can be seen in alignment without a telescope. Starting on Friday and carrying on through this month, the planets will be visible along the eastern horizon before sunrise, appearing in order of how far away they are from the sun. Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, will appear furthest down on the horizon and Saturn the highest. The most opportune viewing time for people living in the Northern Hemisphere will be about a half-hour before sunrise. The planets will also be able to be seen in the Southern Hemisphere...

