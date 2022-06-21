ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tencent Cuts Stake In This Chinese Edtech Firm

  • Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY slashed its stake in Koolearn Technology Hldg Ltd KLTHF to 1.6% from 9%, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Chinese education technology firm's shares surged 684% in just nine trading sessions through June 16, basking on the live-streaming e-commerce frenzy before Beijing's tech crackdown.
  • An analyst expressed doubts over the sustainability of the business crediting most of the rally to the retail investors.
  • Some analysts view Tencent's move as a shift to lower exposure in areas subject to Beijing's regulatory clampdown.
  • China reportedly called on live-streaming platforms to share more profits with peasants.
  • China's intense crackdown on the sector affected the quarterly results of HUYA Inc HUYA and DouYu International Holdings Limited DOYU, leading to the scaling back of jobs.
  • However, lately, JD.com, Inc JD Retail chief Xin Lijun acknowledged some stability in the regulatory environment.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares closed at $46.73 on Friday.

ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
