Tencent Cuts Stake In This Chinese Edtech Firm

Amid rising of inflation, a number of media and tech companies are facing layoffs and hiring freezes, such as Coinbase and Warner Bros. Discovery, which is cutting its sales force by as much as 30 percent. Even Elon Musk, who is still waiting to purchase Twitter, told employees of the social media giant during an all-hands call that he foresees layoffs in the future. Cheddar News takes a closer look into what this might mean for workers.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO