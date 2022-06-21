ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Munsters’: Rob Zombie Reveals Closer Look at Zombo

By Samantha Whidden
 2 days ago
With “The Munsters” reportedly set to be released later this year, a new action figure gives a closer look at Rob Zombie’s Zombo character.

Last week, Rob Zombie took to his Instagram to share a snapshot of “The Munsters” character toy. “Feast your eyes on the official ZOMBO action figure!” Zombie declared in the post. He noted that the action figure will be only available at the NECA booth t the San Diego Comic Con, which takes place from July 20th to the 24th. “This truly wicked Crumble Creature Crackers box is only available for limited time. When they are gone, they are gonzo! Get there early because the amazing figures are gonna go quick!”

Sheri Moon Zombie, Rob Zombie’s wife and the actress playing the iconic Lily Munster, also commented on the post. “Such an incredibly detailed design, I’m not even into toys and I love this so much.”

According to IMDb, “The Munsters” is a reboot of the classic TV series. It follows a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to an American suburb. Jeff Daniel Phillips, Daniel Roebuck, Cassandra Peterson (AKA Elvira), Dee Wallace, and Jorge Garcia are also starring in the upcoming film.

Along with announcing the Zombo action figure, Rob Zombie released some snapshots of “The Munsters” characters. “Just some random Munsters pics for your eyeballs. Enjoy,” he wrote. The director also used the hashtag “It’s a freak show out there” along with the actors’ names.

Rob Zombie Describes ‘The Munsters’ as Being More Family-Friendly Than His Other Films

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Rob Zombie shared more details about “The Munsters” and what moviegoers can expect from the upcoming film.

“Yeah, it’s 100 percent in the spirit of the show,” Zombie explained. “I didn’t want it to be different. I wanted to totally retain the vibe that it had in the ’60s.”

Zombie also explained that he wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot for the movie. “I couldn’t risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren’t getting along, they have no chemistry. So that’s why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it.”

While speaking about working with Cassandra Petersen, Zombie went on to add, “We’ve been friends with Cassandra for I don’t even know how long. She was at our wedding, she was at Sheri’s shower. We’ve been friends with her for at least 25 years. So that was another good person that could come in and fit right in, totally familiar.”

