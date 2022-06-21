ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The path to a Kirk Cousins-less future for the Vikings

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJvLm_0gHEajen00

What would need to happen for Minnesota to move on from Cousins after this season?

Since Kirk Cousins arrived in Minnesota, his position on the Vikings’ roster has never been more tenuous than it is entering this season.

Despite a newly-signed contract in hand, Cousins’ deal only keeps him in Minnesota for two more seasons and effectively ensures the quarterback drama that surrounded the Vikings this offseason will be present again next season. The same trade rumors and draft speculation that ran rampant over the first weeks of this offseason will only grow louder in 2023 as he will again be entering the final year of another deal with the new regime deciding whether they want the Cousins era to be a footnote or a defining piece of their history for better or for worse.

How 2022 influences the decision

Clearly, the upcoming season has massive ramifications on the rest of Cousins’ career. He has said he wants to retire as a Minnesota Viking, but that decision isn’t up to him. What he can control is how hard of a decision he makes it for Kwesi-Adofo Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.

Both ends of the extremes are pretty inarguable. If the Vikings have a disastrous season that Cousins starts most of, it becomes clear their “competitive rebuild” didn’t work and that change is imperative. And while Cousins would undoubtedly get another starting gig, likely with a high price tag attached, a disappointing season would mean another acrimonious departure from a middling team. It happened once with Washington and it could happen again in Minnesota.

But if Cousins goes on a tear and leads the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance it assures he’ll be around for a long time.

Yet everything from Cousins’ career tells us it won’t be that black and white. Since he became a full-time NFL starter in 2015, he’s won between 7 and 10 games every season. He’s made it to the playoffs three times and into the second round just once. He’s never been bad enough to get rid of or good enough to receive star treatment.

So what will be the determining factor in the Vikings’ decision? Well, looking historically, playoff teams don’t often part from the quarterbacks that got them there. Going back 10 years, here’s the list (not factoring in preseason injuries that forced a different quarterback to start, i.e. the Teddy Bridgewater/Sam Bradford in 2016).

  • 2021 - San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo (likely) replaced by Trey Lance in his second year
  • 2021 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, retirement
  • 2020 - Indianapolis Colts, Phil Rivers, retirement
  • 2020 - New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, retirement
  • 2020 - Washington Commanders, Alex Smith, retirement
  • 2020 - Chicago Bears, Mitch Trubisky replaced by rookie Justin Fields
  • 2019 - New England Patriots, Tom Brady leaves in free agency
  • 2018 - Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck, retirement
  • 2017 - Minnesota Vikings, Case Keenum replaced by Kirk Cousins in free agency
  • 2017 - Kansas City Chiefs, Alex Smith replaced by Patrick Mahomes in his second year
  • 2017 - Buffalo Bills, Tyrod Taylor replaced by rookie Josh Allen
  • 2016 - Houston Texans, Brock Osweiler replaced by rookie DeShaun Watson
  • 2015 - Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning, retirement
  • 2015 - Houston Texans, Brian Hoyer replaced by Brock Osweiler in free agency
  • 2014 - none
  • 2013 - none
  • 2012 - none

In the last 10 years, it’s happened 14 times. Six of those came because the quarterback retired. Three (including Cousins’ arrival in Minnesota) were outside free agent signings. Three were rookie first-round quarterbacks and two were second-year quarterbacks.

At first glance, Cousins would seem to be in a very similar situation as Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and Alex Smith after the 2017 season. However, both of those quarterbacks were replaced by second-year quarterbacks, not rookies. That gives us a peek into those teams’ psyches. Solid starting quarterbacks, both organizations only felt comfortable moving on after getting a rookie in the building for a year. It’s a lot easier to discard the Osweilers, Hoyers, and Taylors of the world with an unproven rookie. It’s less so for proven starters who have a history of success. For those teams, it took a year of seeing the rookie in their system before they were comfortable ditching a proven commodity. That’s the boat Cousins falls in. Would the Vikings be willing to move away from him for a rookie despite making the playoffs in 2022? Maybe. But the Vikings' regime is brand new. And moving on from a quarterback after an improved season to likely taking a step back could be a very difficult pill to swallow.

If Cousins is no longer donning purple and gold in 2023, it would have to be on the heels of a third missed postseason in five years. Especially for a new regime. Without a successful first season, would a new regime tie 50 percent of their reported four-year contracts to Cousins? They have not yet staked their reputation on Cousins the way Spielman and Zimmer did. A two-year deal is more of a test drive than a ringing endorsement.

But what else would a disappointing season tell us? For one, it would show us that Kevin O’Connell is no better than his counterparts, which isn’t an insult. Being in the same breath as Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak isn’t a bad thing. But O’Connell was brought here in part to wield the skeleton key that unlocks the Cousins puzzle. As mentioned, it would expose the Vikings’ competitive rebuild plan. And it would likely spell the beginning of real change. The noise to move on from Cousins was quite loud this offseason. Another below-average season that wastes a cheap Justin Jefferson year and fails to take advantage of the last remaining value of veterans like Harrison Smith and Adam Thielen would require serious self reflection from coaching to the front office to ownership.

So for the first time in Cousins’ career, the situation may be black and white. Make the playoffs and he’s in line for another extension. Miss the postseason and it’s time to find another team to convince they are a Kirk Cousins away from contention.

The options

Draft Cousins’ replacement

In keeping with the origins of SKOL Searching, it’s only fair to do a brief 2023 QB draft preview.

Here are PFF’s top-ranked QBs for 2023:

  1. Bryce Young, Alabama
  2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
  3. Tanner McKee, Stanford
  4. Will Levis, Kentucky
  5. Anthony Richardson, Florida

And here’s The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:

  1. Stroud
  2. Young
  3. Levis
  4. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
  5. McKee

Already this quarterback class is much more well thought of than the 2022 group. And while it’s a dangerous game to play a year out, some of the underlying statistics support the narrative.

In the lead-up to the 2022 NFL Draft, PFF’s Tej Seth conducted an analysis of completion percentage over expected (CPOE), which evaluates how likely a pass is to be completed based on the pass depth, how open the receiver is, the pass width and whether or not the quarterback was pressured in addition to game situation variables such as down, distance, yard line, time remaining, etc. If a quarterback has a positive CPOE, they are more often than not completing the passes they are supposed to and some that are very unlikely, while someone with a negative CPOE is struggling to complete passes they are supposed to.

And while the statistic has its flaws (it doesn’t take into account plays that don’t end up with a throw like scramble runs or sacks), it has been a good predictor of NFL talent. Take a look at this chart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IwdPT_0gHEajen00

PFF

What we see is that most of the quarterbacks who had an above-average CPOE often did so in the NFL.

Now applying that to the 2022 NFL Draft, only Kenny Pickett had a notably above average CPOE. And he turned out to be the only first-round pick of the bunch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MKyB_0gHEajen00

Now let’s look at the 2023 class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bunJL_0gHEajen00

PFF

All but two quarterbacks had a higher CPOE last year than Malik Willis and a majority of them also had a better EPA/Pass as well. While there will inevitably be prospects that rise and fall over the next 10 months, the upcoming draft sets up to be a better one for a quarterback-needy team.

That bodes well for the Vikings if they decide to move on from Cousins. As previously stated, Cousins is likely not going to lead a team to a horrendous record. It’s never happened in his career. So the probability of Minnesota landing in the top five is relatively small. For that reason, they’ll likely miss out on the first few quarterbacks – which are predicted to be led by Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. But there appears to be a much more viable second-tier of quarterbacks that will be available in the teens, from Spencer Rattler to Devin Leary to Will Levis and Tyler Van Dyke. That’s likely where Minnesota would fall.

This is the Vikings’ most likely path. It’s hard to envision finding a better week one starter than Kirk Cousins through free agency or a trade. So the prospect of adding a young, cheap quarterback is the most appealing option.

But would this option compel the Vikings to move on from Cousins immediately? Or keep him as a stop-gap quarterback like Garappalo and Smith?

Get creative through a trade or free agency

This route is more difficult to comprehend. The Vikings have tried once to pay up for a quarterback to put them over the edge and that did not produce the Super Bowl results that they wanted. So to chase a marquee name by trade or free agency would be a lateral move.

But in eight months, there may be a quarterback on the block that we don’t expect. Baker Mayfield was on track to get a massive second contract for the Browns this time last year. Nobody suspected Kyler Murray had any issues in Arizona. The landscape could look much different than it does today, but it’s hard to identify who those quarterbacks will be. Ryan Tannehill makes sense as an option as the Titans could look to the future with Malik Willis after this season. Maybe Josh McDaniels wants to upgrade over Derek Carr? Or could Tua flame out in Miami and be on the block? None of those are clear upgrades over Cousins.

So the only route that makes much sense is signing a bridge quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater, Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones are a few options that could be mutually beneficial as each looks to rehabilitate themselves and could be on a prove-it deal. But all of that only makes sense if the Vikings take a quarterback in the draft. There are no clear upgrades outside of drafting unless Minnesota believes Kyler Murray can be the answer or that they can lure Tom Brady away from the Bucs. So yeah, better start looking at draft boards.

Related: On the Vikings' schedule, how often is Kirk Cousins the better QB?

Related: 50 bold Minnesota Vikings and NFL predictions for 2022

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Houston, MN
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Sam Bradford#American Football#Minnesota Viking
Yardbarker

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making headlines this summer about their quarterback competition, the growth of Najee Harris and the addition of some top rookie wide receivers. But this time, Chase Claypool stole the show. Claypool discussed a number of things during his appearance on I AM ATHLETE. From Ben Roethlisberger's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. "Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy. Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday. The statement says all but four...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
368
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy