ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

I’m a spiritual coach – how the Summer Solstice will affect you, from money concerns to cheating partners

By Josie Griffiths
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

IT'S officially the longest day of the year - but more sunlight hours isn't the only thing we're getting today.

Samantha-Jayne is a spiritual coach and, in an exclusive chat with US Sun, she's revealing how the Summer Solstice will affect your personal life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftier_0gHEaim400
Money worries are common during the summer solstice - this isn't a time to over-stretch yourself financially Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k7gl9_0gHEaim400
Samantha-Jayne is a spiritual coach, who spoke to US Sun about this time Credit: Samantha-Jayne

From money concerns to cheating partners - here's what you need to be aware of today...

A new astrological season begins on June 21 as the Summer Solstice comes in to play - one that will remain with us for three months.

As always, the Sun brings with it a new wave of energy, drive, and the desire to get life moving forward.

Symbolically it is representing abundance, health, wealth and happiness. It also brings with it the energy of Cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjL3i_0gHEaim400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgV6v_0gHEaim400

The Moon is in Aries and Saturn is retrograding in Aquarius, so this could be quite a ride.

There is improvement for money aspects for some, especially those in business.

But when we look at personal lives, for many this one may be bringing your relationship and your cashflow a major reality check.

Usually we would expect the full moon to cast light on our secrets, lies, deception and those things we are hiding from others or even ourselves.

This time though, it is a combination of the Moon in Aries and the Sun in Cancer that is going to bring things out into the open, especially around relationships, home life and money.

So what will it be for you? A solstice that brings success, or a solstice that brings struggle?

To answer that question, we need to take a look at how things have been over recent months.

MONEY TALKS

For those who have been struggling to balance their out and inflow of money recently, I will warn you that things could get worse during this transit.

I'm talking about everyday money - so fuel, food and rent.

The Summer Solstice is not a time to sign financial agreements, stretch your finances or go over budget.

This is a time to manage your money better.

Watch for getting pulled into a ‘get rich quick’ scheme right now.

I know you want to get your hands on some money, I get that, but if your intention is only to get rich and not to make a difference in the lives of your loved ones or even the world, you could be worse of for it.

NO JOY?

With all of this going on, there could be some hard conversations at home and a lot of restlessness as many find themselves unable to enjoy life in the way they would like to.

Feeling trapped and stuck in an all-work-and-no-play life will take it’s toll on many.

If you find yourself in this position, know there is a need to keep talking and to take steps to look after your mental health.

Many will find it all a bit too much and have an emotional crisis. This time is for looking out for one another.

On the flipside, if you have spent recent months getting your financial affairs in order, this could be a good time to give yourself a little treat.

Whether a luxury fashion item, a piece of art or a tattoo, a reward for your hard work might make you feel better.

STARSTRUCK LOVERS

Money and relationships always go through the same astrological impact - including the solstice.

Communication is key during this time; make sure you and your partner are talking.

If your relationship is not on solid ground, if it has no depth to it, or no real connection outside the bedroom, then you could be heading for a fall.

If you are in love with someone who lives overseas or in a long-distance relationship, then tension could build during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJPgc_0gHEaim400
Karmic energy will be high over the next three months - leading to connections with past flings and possible romantic affairs Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIWbk_0gHEaim400
Samantha warned long-distance romances might turn sour during this time Credit: Samantha-Jayne

There's a lot of karmic energy at play here, so be aware of someone from a past life stepping in.

Affairs are possible through this magnetic attraction.

This can be a great time for connecting with a new partner, but beware it could fizzle out once we are out of this intense energy.

Relationships where both partners are sincere - where there is love, care, nurturing and a deep connection - can do very well through this Solstice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lSrcB_0gHEaim400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYMHl_0gHEaim400

Want to get the best out of the Summer Solstice?

My advice is to get real, get honest, communicate and take action to step forward over the next three months.

Comments / 0

Related
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Summer Will Be Full Of ~Spicy~ And Romantic Nights For 3 Zodiac Signs

The sun’s out, and so is school, which means summer is here, y’all. Think: longer days, shorter nights, vacation time — plenty of opportunities to fall in love. This is probably the most carefree season of them all, and while summertime may not exactly feel the way it did when you were a kid, there are still so many fun adventures to look forward to. As everyone gears up for barbecues and pool days, there are certain zodiac signs who will have their priorities elsewhere. With hot girl summer on the minds of many, three zodiac signs can expect summer 2022 to be a season full of newfound love and romance. If you’re one of the lucky ones, be sure to buckle up, because this season’s coming in hot and ~spicy~.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

This June will bring a sense of clarity your way, according to astrology

Welcome to summer! Summer in the northern hemisphere officially begins on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, the end of Gemini season and the start of Cancer season. Before heading into what June holds for each zodiac sign, let’s take a peek at other cosmic happenings. Mercury...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Luxury Fashion#The Summer Solstice#Mental Health#Us Sun
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
psychologytoday.com

8 Signs That Someone Is Breadcrumbing You

Is the modern equivalent of leading someone on; the term describes the behavior of showing another person occasional signs of romantic interest in order to keep them invested, without necessarily having the intention to follow through. People on the receiving end of breadcrumbing are given inconsistent "crumbs" of attention that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Here’s your Tarot Reading For June 2022, Based On your Zodiac Sign

Disclaimer: These readings are according to sun signs. Since these are general readings, they may or may not resonate with everyone. Expect sudden changes in your life that will surprise you with the outcome. These could be major changes like the end of a relationship, a job, or something else that will eventually lead to new beginnings. You need to close one door and move ahead. Let go of unhealthy attachments. This may not be the easiest period for you, but will ultimately work in your favour.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: Here are the 3 most hated zodiac signs

Many of us have a preconceived negative notion about a certain zodiac sign and we love to hate on them. What’s more interesting is that most people tend to hate the same zodiac signs. So, does that make it possible that these zodiac signs may inherently possess qualities that are remarked as undesirable by others? Some astrologists seem to think so.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But The Struggle Is Temporary

Click here to read the full article. Life is a series of hurdles and challenges, but there’s always something beautiful waiting for you along the way. If you happen to be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 20 to June 26, 2022, don’t be discouraged; instead, try to have a little faith! In astrology, the seasons change and the sun makes its way across the zodiac calendar, bringing growth to different areas of your life. On June 21, the sun will enter compassionate, cozy and protective Cancer, launching the summer season! The longest day...
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: 5 zodiac signs who have a cold personality

Have you ever come across someone who seems to be incredibly rigid and unsympathetic for no necessary reason? If yes, it may be because of their zodiac sign. We know by now that stars have a significant influence on our lives. And so, to say if a person has a cold personality, one can also look at their zodiac sign. Here are the top 5 zodiac signs who have a cold personality.
LIFESTYLE
theeverygirl.com

Want To Actually Improve Your Love Life? This Is the Zodiac Sign You Should Be Paying Attention To

You probably know what your sun sign is, and you may have heard of the moon and rising signs, too. But do you know what your Venus sign is and what it means?. Venus is the planet of love and beauty, so the Venus sign in your birth chart can give you insight into what you find aesthetically pleasing, what you look for in a potential partner, and what you’re like in a relationship. Because it has so much to do with love, it’s an important part of compatibility (so if you love looking up how your sign matches up with crushes or significant others, then you should really be looking at your Venus signs).
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
527K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy