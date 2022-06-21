Missing boater's body recovered from Choptank River

Maryland Natural Resources Police, U.S. Coast Guard, Eastern Shore volunteer fire departments and medics responded to a call for a reported person in the water near red buoy No. 10 around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

Firefighters arrived first and reported it would be a recovery effort, rather than a water rescue. A deceased male was pulled from the water off Cook Point in the area of the Choptank River, according to Lauren Moses, NRP public information officer.

After next of kin were notified, NRP identified the man as Ernest “Ernie” Sigmon III of Mechanicsville, a missing boater.

Recovering Sigmon’s body was the culmination of a six-month investigation that involved underwater imaging sonar technology, Moses said.

Sigmon, 44, went missing last December. On Dec. 29, NRP responded to the Chesapeake Bay off Plum Point in Calvert County looking for an overdue boater. Officers found an unmanned 25-foot, open 252 Sportsman boat in gear and traveling in circles.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office secured the boat but were unable to locate the operator, Sigmon, who had gone out fishing the previous day, police said. His phone was still on the boat.

Sigmon was described by family and friends as an avid fisherman and experienced boater. A vigil was held for him on Jan. 6 in Solomons, where family members praised the community for helping in the search.

Fire departments responding Monday included Nick District Volunteer Fire Company, Rescue Fire Company and Church Creek Volunteer Fire Company.

The investigation is continuing, Moses said.