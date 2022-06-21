ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal send Omar Rekik, 20, to Sparta Rotterdam on season-long loan with defender yet to play single game in 18 months

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL have offloaded centre-back Omar Rekik to Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on loan with the club keen for him to play first-team football.

The Tunisia international, 20, joined the Gunners in January 2021 from Bundesliga outfit Herth Berlin for around £500,000.

Arsenal defender Omar Rekik has joined Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam on loan Credit: Getty
Rekik has joined the Dutch club in the hope he could break into the Gunners' first team Credit: foto: Carla Vos

But he has failed to break into the first team at the Emirates, with the player starring with the club's Under-23s.

He featured in 16 games in all competitions for the reserves during the 2021-22 campaign where he helped them finish third in Premier League 2.

And he will now be plying his trade in the Eredivisie next term in the hope he can force his way into possible selection under Mikel Arteta next year.

Arsenal have confirmed his departure on a temporary basis where they wished him good luck.

A statement read: "Everyone at Arsenal wishes Omar all the best during his time with Sparta Rotterdam next season."

Sparta technical director Gerard Nijkamp praised the loan signing of Rekik as he vowed he will be an important member of their squad.

He told the club's website: "Omar is well regarded as a talent at Arsenal, but it is not easy to break through there.

"He trained with the first team, but it is important for his development to make minutes at the highest level, a chance that is greater at Sparta.

"Omar is a central defender who is strong in football, but also leads the way in battle and does not shy away from duels.

"There was a lot of competition to attract him, but we are happy that he chose Sparta."

Rekik himself has taken to Instagram to express his excitement at joining the club.

He remarked: "Very excited to join Sparta Rotterdam on loan, can’t wait to get started.

"I also want to wish Arsenal all the best for this season."

As well as Rekik, Arsenal have allowed defender Harry Clarke to depart on loan, with the player to link up with Championship side Stoke.

