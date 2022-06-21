Vladimir Putin news – Apocalyptic missile that can hit UK is nearly ready, maniac Russian leader warns

RUSSIA will further strengthen its armed forces as a devastating nuclear missile is nearly ready for use, Vladimir Putin warned today.

The 208-tonne RS-28 Sarmat missile - standing at the colossal height of a 14-storey tower block - is capable of striking targets at almost 16,000mph.

The world-ending nuke can carry 15 warheads and has the potential to obliterate an area the size of the UK in a single blast.

Speaking during televised comments on Tuesday, the Russian leader said: "We will continue to develop and strengthen our armed forces, taking into account potential military threats and risks,"

He added that Russia's intercontinental ballistic missiles, capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, would be deployed for duty by the end of the year.

Russia captures frontline Donbas village of Toshkivka

Russian forces pushed deeper into Donbas Tuesday with Ukraine announcing the capture of the frontline village of Toshkivka near the twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the site of fierce weeks-long fighting.

“As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is controlled entirely by the Russians,” Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Severodonetsk district told Ukrainian television, adding that the battle for Donbas is “now in full swing”.

Toshkivka, with a pre-war population of around 5,000 people, is approximately 25 kilometres (15 miles) south of Severodonetsk, where Russian troops and have been battling for weeks against Kyiv’s army.

“The entirety of the Lugansk region is now the epicentre of fighting between Ukraine and the Russian army,” he said.

Awe-inspiring video shows Ukrainian fighter pilots battling Russian forces

The cockpit clip, shared on social media, shows the pilot performing elaborate manoeuvres amid the ongoing air war.

The clip, shared by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, shows a pilot entering the plane, before he takes to the skies and battles Russian troops.

Commenting on the clip, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said: "Dear World, look at how beautiful our land is. Is it any wonder that our pilots defend it with such courage and passion?".

EU clears path to granting Ukraine ‘candidate status’

EU officials said Tuesday that there was no opposition within the 27-nation bloc to granting war-torn Ukraine “candidate status”, ahead of a summit expected to green-light the move.

The bloc’s executive arm last week proposed taking the symbolic first step to put Ukraine on the years-long path towards EU membership in a strong sign of support as Kyiv battles Russia’s military onslaught.

A two-day summit from Thursday looks set to approve the move to formally name Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova “candidates” to start negotiations on joining.

“There is not a single country which makes problems with the proposal,” said Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn at a meeting with EU counterparts in his country’s capital.

“We will show great unanimity.”

The EU is expected to impose conditions on Ukraine and Moldova over judicial reforms and tackling corruption, among other issues, before they could move on to formal entry negotiations.

It would then take years — if not decades — of painstaking evaluations before Ukraine would get close to becoming an actual member.

Russia blocks British paper as media blackout continues

The website of newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.

Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally “fake” news about what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russia suffers 'significant losses' after battle at Snake Island

Located in the Black Sea, Russia took Snake Island during the early days of the conflict.

However, reports have emerged today that the occupying force has suffered "significant losses" during a Ukrainian strike.

No further details have been released.

Liz Truss announces further sanctions on Russia

The government is determined to impose further sanctions on Russia, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday as she promised more support for Ukraine.

“We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and back Ukraine in pushing Russia out of their territory,” Truss told parliament today.

This comes as EU nations such as Germany have pledged to send weapons to Ukraine.

Russia refuses to rule out death penalty for US nationals

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has said he “can’t rule out” capitol punishment for US citizens who choose to fight for Ukraine.

Peskov claimed the decision would be made by a Russian court.

In the same speech, he claimed that Ukraine has made no effort to restart peace talks.

Fear of Russian spies rampant in Westminster

In a shocking revelation, The Sun Online reported that as many as four Russian spies are operating in Westminster.

Former Russian spy Boris Karpichkov, 62, said: “I know of four sleepers of Russian security services.

“There are several Parliament-sponsored organisations operating in Westminster directly linked to Russian security service operations.”

This comes after a suspected Russian operative was arrested last week, under the Official Secrets Act as he attempted to leave the UK via Gatwick Airport.

He was taken to Hammersmith Police Station accused of spying and sabotage that is “useful to an enemy state”.

A source told The Sun: “The suspect is believed to have been in the UK spying on behalf of the Putin regime.

“He was kept under observation and arrested as he arrived at Gatwick to try and fly out of the country.’’

Germany to send weapons to Ukraine

Germany’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has announced that his country plans to send weapons and other forms of support to Ukraine, as they battle Putin's brutal invasion.

"These sanctions do work. Yes, these sanctions are hurting ourselves as well. They hurt our companies, but they are right," he said of the nation's sanctions on Russian gas companies.

"One thing is clear: we will continue to support Ukraine, also with weapons, for as long as Ukraine needs our support."

Russian losses as of June 21

Russia is continuing to lose supplies, troops and equipment, as its unjustified invasion of Ukraine rages on.

As of today, according to the Kyiv Independent, the country has lost over 34,000 troops.

On top of this, 1,496 tanks have been lost, as well as 181 helicopters and 216 planes.

Ben Stiller meets with Volodymyr Zelenskiy for World Refugee Day

The legendary actor and comedian met with Ukraine's President this week.

Stiller is a UNHCR ambassador, the two met in Irpin which witnessed heavy fighting earlier in the war.

This comes just days after the European leadership met with Zelenskiy to discuss the conflict.

Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain is a ‘real war crime’, claims EU

Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, it has been attempting to block the nation’s access to food, an unforgivable action according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“It is inconceivable – one cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger,” Mr Borrell said.

“We call on Russia to deblockade the [Ukrainian] ports.

“This is a real war crime, so I cannot imagine that this will last much longer.”

The top EU official went on to say that Russia will be held accountable for these crimes should they continue.

Players and coaches in Ukraine & Russia may suspend contracts next term - FIFA

Players and coaches registered to clubs in Ukraine and Russia have been granted the right to suspend their contracts for next season and move overseas.

Football's world governing body FIFA had initially amended its rules on player registration in March to allow players and coaches to leave those countries, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

It has now extended those changes through to June 30, 2023.

"These provisions give players and coaches the opportunity to train, play and receive a salary, while protecting Ukrainian clubs and facilitating the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia," a FIFA statement said.

The football authorities in Ukraine have held discussions with the national government with a view to resuming competitive men's and women's football from August.

Russian national sides and clubs remain banned from FIFA and UEFA competitions, a decision which Russia is challenging in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

However, the Russian Football Union remains a member association of both of those organisations.

FIFA added in its statement on the extension of the special player registration: "FIFA also continues to condemn the ongoing use of force by Russia in Ukraine and calls for a rapid cessation of the war and a return to peace."

UK to impose more sanctions on Russia, says Liz Truss

The government is determined to impose further sanctions on Russia, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday as she promised more support for Ukraine.

"We are determined to provide more weapons, impose more sanctions and back Ukraine in pushing Russia out of their territory," Truss told parliament today.

Truss: UK is making sure it has armed forces 'ready'

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the UK is "making sure" it has an efficient armed forces "to be ready" as well as train allies, when asked if the military has the capability of fighting with allies to defeat Russia in battle.

Labour MP Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) said: "The new head of the Army was very clear this week when he said that the UK must be capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle.

"So does the Foreign Secretary believe that our defence capability, which is a key arm of UK foreign policy, has all the resources it needs in order to do that?"

Ms Truss said: "It is very true that we face a much more insecure Europe, and a much more insecure world.

"And it is right that we are increasing defence spending, we are increasing our capabilities, particularly in areas like cyber, but we're also making sure that we have a fully trained and efficient armed services, not just to be ready, but also to make sure that we are training up Ukrainians for example, and helping our allies particularly in the eastern flank who face that direct threat from Russia."

China is now Russia’s biggest oil partner

The West has implemented a host of sanctions against Russia.

In response to Russia‘s invasion Ukraine, the West have imposed sanctions and demanded change.

As a result, the cost of oil in the West, including the UK is rapidly increasing.

However, in a bid to form other alliances and maintain international power, Russia have become China’s biggest oil supplier.

Russia have been selling discounted crude oil to Beijing causing the imports into China to total nearly 8.42m tonnes last month, according to data from the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

Saudi Arabia is now in second place with 7.82m tonnes.

Baltic states call for more EU funding to help cope with refugees

The Baltic states on Tuesday asked for more financial support from the EU to handle Ukrainian refugees, the Lithuanian president's office said.

"We must share the financial burden, which at the moment is unproportionally assigned to national budgets.

"EU solidarity is very important to assure proper support to war refugees from Ukraine", Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda said in a statement.

