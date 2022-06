I attended the Chesterville Community Memorial Day Ceremony with my husband and three children. This was our first time attending the parade and ceremony. I am hoping that this will be an annual family tradition. I was blessed by the honor and respect that was given to the service men and women who gave their lives for the freedom we have today in America. I was blown away by the simple yet powerful ceremony and all of the time in detail that was taken to make the service a success.

CHESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO