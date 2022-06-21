Turlock’s new Amazon facility pushes back opening. How to get its hiring notices first

As work continues on the new Amazon fulfillment center coming to Turlock, the online retail giant has pushed back the facility’s opening.

Construction on the new million-square-foot warehouse continues as the e-commerce retailer has moved its planned opening from “mid-2022” to September 2022, according to company spokesperson Natalie Banke. Hiring for the expected 1,000 new jobs expected to staff the facility hasn’t started yet, but should in coming months.

Word about a possible Amazon fulfillment center coming to Turlock first began circulating in April 2021. By August of that year, with construction already underway, the online shopping behemoth finally confirmed the news and pending jobs coming to the Central Valley.

Amazon fulfillment center in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

“We’re excited to launch this new facility in Turlock and we know the local community is excited about the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area. We look forward to sharing details about the great jobs we’re offering as soon as we can,” Banke said.

This will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Stanislaus County. It opened its first in Patterson in 2013. The company has warehouses dotting the Northern San Joaquin Valley with other facilities in Tracy and Stockton. Between its existing regional distribution and fulfillment centers, Amazon employs some 21,000 warehouse workers.

The Turlock site will add another 1,000 employees, but Banke said hiring announcements have not started yet for warehouse workers. Once the center is closer to opening, expect the company to hold hiring events.

Currently, the exterior of the new facility has a banner encouraging people to join text alerts for upcoming Amazon jobs in the region. To sign up text “AMAZONJOBS” to “‪77088‬,” and then you will receive a series of texts asking you to opt-in for jobs in your zip code.

Amazon Careers , the company’s online hiring site, does not have any jobs for the upcoming Turlock site listed yet.

Construction on the massive project continues, with what appears to be most of the exterior work done and focus shifting inside. The warehouse has gone up on roughly 75 acres off Fulkerth Road, just west of Highway 99 in the Turlock Regional Industrial Park. Banke said completing the work has been a “moving target.”

The center’s pending opening comes after months of mystery in early 2021 when the project was still under wraps. City of Turlock officials could not comment because of non-disclosure agreements signed with the company until Amazon made an official announcement almost a year ago.