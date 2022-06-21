ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Turlock’s new Amazon facility pushes back opening. How to get its hiring notices first

By Marijke Rowland
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2A0A_0gHEYsLq00

As work continues on the new Amazon fulfillment center coming to Turlock, the online retail giant has pushed back the facility’s opening.

Construction on the new million-square-foot warehouse continues as the e-commerce retailer has moved its planned opening from “mid-2022” to September 2022, according to company spokesperson Natalie Banke. Hiring for the expected 1,000 new jobs expected to staff the facility hasn’t started yet, but should in coming months.

Word about a possible Amazon fulfillment center coming to Turlock first began circulating in April 2021. By August of that year, with construction already underway, the online shopping behemoth finally confirmed the news and pending jobs coming to the Central Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlKyy_0gHEYsLq00
Amazon fulfillment center in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

“We’re excited to launch this new facility in Turlock and we know the local community is excited about the opportunities we’ll be bringing to the area. We look forward to sharing details about the great jobs we’re offering as soon as we can,” Banke said.

This will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Stanislaus County. It opened its first in Patterson in 2013. The company has warehouses dotting the Northern San Joaquin Valley with other facilities in Tracy and Stockton. Between its existing regional distribution and fulfillment centers, Amazon employs some 21,000 warehouse workers.

The Turlock site will add another 1,000 employees, but Banke said hiring announcements have not started yet for warehouse workers. Once the center is closer to opening, expect the company to hold hiring events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQx2t_0gHEYsLq00
Amazon fulfillment center in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Currently, the exterior of the new facility has a banner encouraging people to join text alerts for upcoming Amazon jobs in the region. To sign up text “AMAZONJOBS” to “‪77088‬,” and then you will receive a series of texts asking you to opt-in for jobs in your zip code.

Amazon Careers , the company’s online hiring site, does not have any jobs for the upcoming Turlock site listed yet.

Construction on the massive project continues, with what appears to be most of the exterior work done and focus shifting inside. The warehouse has gone up on roughly 75 acres off Fulkerth Road, just west of Highway 99 in the Turlock Regional Industrial Park. Banke said completing the work has been a “moving target.”

The center’s pending opening comes after months of mystery in early 2021 when the project was still under wraps. City of Turlock officials could not comment because of non-disclosure agreements signed with the company until Amazon made an official announcement almost a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131uHN_0gHEYsLq00
Amazon fulfillment center in Turlock, Calif., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon#Turlock
worldnewz247.com

Amazon is bringing drone delivery to this California cowboy town

LOCKEFORD, Calif. — Six months ago, Amazon contacted local authorities in this rural town to let them know it planned to launch its long-awaited drone delivery service here. But as of last week — when Amazon made the news public — many of the residents of unincorporated Lockeford, with its vineyards, fruit stands, and ranches, still didn’t know about the plan.
LOCKEFORD, CA
freightwaves.com

Union Pacific ordered to improve service to California chicken processors

The Surface Transportation Board has ordered Union Pacific to improve its service to chicken farms in California. Foster Poultry Farms, a chicken grower and processor, told STB last Wednesday that since February, it has had challenges getting the animal feed it needs from the Midwest to the company’s facilities in Traver and Turlock, Calif.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
todaynationnews.com

Historic Laundromat in San Jose could be transformed into new restaurant

SAN JOSE — A nine-year-old historic building in San Jose’s Japantown that was once a laundromat and fish market may be revived as a restaurant. The potential development site consists of three parcels, including a two-story brick structure known as the Nishioka Building, built in 1929, according to a LinkedIn post and owner representatives.
SAN JOSE, CA
Evie M.

One of the "Scariest Haunted Sites in California" is this Modesto Cemetery

Freemason Memorial at Acacia cemeteryTim Evanston on Flickr.com Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) I've been writing a lot about my home state of California. The moment I left I've been homesick, but now that I'm learning about so much haunted history not thirty minutes from my old door, I'm heartbroken. The place I'm focusing on today is one I've passed many times not knowing the stories surrounding it and it's status as "One of the Scariest Haunted Sites in California": Acacia Memorial Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Baños Enterprise

Pacheco State Park on land donated by late Los Banos resident celebrates 25 years of preservation

Among the historic features of the park are an old-line shack used by Henry Miller’s cattle company in the 1800’s. Pacheco State Park invites you to learn about the conservationists that help preserve the diversity of the Central Valley community. California State Parks, Fatjo Corporation and the Four Rivers Natural History Association along with community partners have been hosting a variety of events throughout the county from January through June that focus on land preservation, celebrating the areas diverse natural and cultural history and the connections we have to each other and the community.
LOS BANOS, CA
Evie M.

This "boring Atwater tourist trap" is one of the scariest places you can go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

2K+
Followers
131
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy