COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University has successfully received a trademark on the word “THE.”. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved Ohio State’s application Tuesday by issuing a registration certificate. It allows Ohio State to control use of “THE” on “clothing, namely, T-shirts, baseball caps and hats; all of the foregoing being promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics,” the certificate reads.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO