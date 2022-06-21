ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal hope to sign Raphinha thanks to Vieira but Tottenham look to hijack transfer by ‘making contact over Leeds star’

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly hoping to sign Raphinha with the help of new capture Fabio Vieira.

But Tottenham are ready to hijack the deal after allegedly making contact with the Leeds star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCP5l_0gHEY0DD00
Spurs are ready to hijack Arsenal's move for Leeds star Raphinha Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQqyR_0gHEY0DD00
Raphinha shares the same agency as new Arsenal signing Fabio Vieira Credit: Getty

The Standard claims Antonio Conte wants to add a new forward to his squad this summer.

He had been keeping a close eye on Everton’s Richarlison.

But Conte is now said to prefer his Brazil team-mate Raphinha.

The left-footed winger has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

But they do not have the funds to meet Leeds’ £60million price tag.

That opened the door for Arsenal to enter talks this week.

The Gunners have already wrapped up a £35m deal for Porto playmaker Vieira.

And Mikel Arteta hopes to take advantage of the fact that Vieira and Raphinha are both clients of Jorge Mendes’ agency Gestifute.

Negotiations for Vieira went extremely smoothly, with an agreement quickly found between all parties.

And the Telegraph adds Arsenal are hopeful of working out a similar deal for Raphinha.

But Tottenham are threatening to undo Arteta’s plans after making contact with Raphinha’s representatives.

Arsenal’s north London rivals will be playing Champions League football next term.

And that could be enough to persuade Raphinha to choose them over the Gunners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxM4e_0gHEY0DD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16C8BQ_0gHEY0DD00

Chelsea are also thought to be monitoring the situation after Barcelona made a last-ditch attempt to keep Ousmane Dembele.

But Leeds may be reluctant to hold talks with the Blues due to their historic rivalry.

