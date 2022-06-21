Red Knights clinch state baseball title in dramatic walk-off

Monk’s hit off the wall allows Lee to score from first base

Sam Monk’s hit off the left-field wall was enough for Tomas Lee to score from first base to help Benilde-St. Margaret’s top Mankato West 4-3 in the eighth inning of the Class AAA championship game played Friday afternoon at Target Field.

Monk said after the game that he’s liked hitting inside fastballs ever since his 2016 Eden Prairie Eagles Cooperstown youth team. And sure enough, he got the look on the biggest stage in the state. “My job was to either move Tomas over or get a hit, and it worked out for us,” he said.

The Red Knights built an early 3-0 lead as Daniel Porisch scored on Conor Armand’s single to right field in the second inning. BSM added a pair of runs in the third inning as Porisch came through with a bases-loaded single up the middle to score Easton Breyfogle and Brady Yakesh to push the lead to 3-0.

Monk and Porisch were the sixth and seventh hitters in the BSM lineup on Friday. The two share the same bat, which Monk flipped to Porisch after striking out in the second inning. Porisch knew exactly what to do as he beat the throw on a sharply-hit single to the shortstop. Porisch came around to score on Connor Armand’s single to right field for the first run of the game.

Judkins said the bat sharing began as a joke during batting practice while Monk said it was neither his nor Porisch’s bat but one they used after the nobs fell off of their original bats.

As part of the prep championship series at Target Field, each batter had his headshot displayed on the video board. Most teams had a universal look – no smile, smile, with a bat or without a bat. BSM elected to each wear Lee’s white Oakley prescription glasses while making a goofy face.

The unique twist is an example of the team trying to keep things loose in the dugout.

“We talked all year about the ups and downs,” Judkins said of the approach. “We know stuff is going to happen, good or bad. You have two choices – to fall with the negative or go with the positive.”

Koskie’s Ks

The Red Knights sent sophomore pitcher Caleb Koskie to the mound, and he more than rose to the occasion, striking out 12 Scarlet batters over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks on 120 pitches.

He had eight strikeouts through four innings of work before Mankato West scratched out two runs in the fifth inning to make it a 3-2 game.

Mankato West tied it up in the sixth inning as Louis Magers led off the inning with a single up the middle before tying the game from third base on a passed ball.

After loading the bases, Koskie struck out Riley Bersaw and Jace Liebl to get out of the jam. Monk dropped the ball after Liebl’s swing-and-miss, turning the final play of the inning into a dramatic sequence of events finishing with a tag at first base to end the Scarlets’ threat.

After Koskie picked up the first out of the seventh inning, Owen Omdahl closed the door on the title in 1 2/3 innings of relief after posting a five-hit shutout over six innings in a 4-1 state quarterfinal win over Winona on June 14.

“We took a gamble in the first game at state, pulling Owen out so he would have two days (rest) and he looked ready to go, looked like himself from the start of the season, his slider was there and he did his job and the rest takes care of itself,” Judkins said.

Omdahl started his championship-game appearance by allowing a double. A ground out and fly out to the third baseman stalled the Scarlet’s hopes in the seventh inning.

BSM went down in order in the bottom of the seventh inning as Koskie grounded out to shortstop before Breyfogle struck out and James popped up to the first baseman.

Breyfogle ended the Mankato West eighth inning with a dramatic sliding catch in centerfield as the Scarlets loaded the bases.

Porisch and Breyfogle each had two hits while Tomas Lee had one hit and also drew the lone BSM walk.

Yakesh and Ben James were the only Red Knights left from the state runner-up 2019 team.

“We ended up on the opposite side of things, coming out on the bottom of a one-run game after a long rain delay,” James said. “To me, I felt we played better but didn’t come out on top so knowing that sour feeling in my mouth, I felt like this group of guys was close and that’s what helped us battle in this game and all season.”

This year’s squad was made up of only five underclassmen. “We wanted to get them to buy into what you want to do and play hard,” Judkins said of the plan to prepare an older but less experienced team to compete at state.

Monk said James and Yakesh helped the rest of the team stay calm when things got rough. “They kept us steady and we kept going,” Monk, the starting catcher, said.

Road to the title

BSM scratched out one run in the second through fifth innings in a 4-1 win over Winona in the state quarterfinal, played June 14 at Chaska Athletic Park.

The Red Knights added a 10-8 win over Grand Rapids the next day at the same ballpark to advance to the championship game.

Koskie earned the win in three innings of relief work after Andrew Johnson and Peter McBride worked the opening three innings. The staff struck out five batters in the game, allowing six hits on three earned runs.

Lee and Porisch led the way offensively as seven different BSM batters picked up at least a hit. Lee had two hits, driving in four runs, while Porisch went 3-for-3 with a run and RBI.

BSM scored twice in the first inning and added two more runs in the second inning on a 2-run double from Breyfogle to carry a 4-0 lead into the top of the third inning. Grand Rapids’ put together a potent rally scoring six times on three hits while BSM committed two errors and left one runner on base to lead 6-4.

BSM took a 7-6 lead in the fifth inning as Lee drove in a pair of runs with a hit to left field to take a short-lived 7-6 lead. In the next half-inning, Grand Rapids added two runs to take an 8-7 lead. BSM took control of the game for good with a three-run seventh inning.