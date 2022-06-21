ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Stunning Sheet Pan Strawberry Pop-Tart Is the Most Delicious Way To Use Up a Jar of Fresh Berry Jam

By Maki Yazawa
 2 days ago
What do chocolate chip Eggos and Cinnamon Toast Crunch both have in common? Well, they’re some of the best breakfast foods the 90s had to offer, IMO. During the era when a Walkman was your best friend, Destiny’s Child was still together, and frosted tips were everything—these were some of the foods eaten on the reg. Aside from those delicious treats, one that’s still managed to stick around (thank god) is none other than Pop-Tarts. Sweet on the inside, convenient for on-the-go, and garnished with a thin layer of icing... what’s not to love?

So, when we came across this jumbo-sized strawberry pop-tart recipe by Tieghan Gerard from Half Baked Harvest, we obviously had to learn how to make it. It's perfect for feeding a large crowd and requires just a few pantry staples—and let's be honest, sometimes we just want to roll up to the brunch potluck carrying the most awe-inducing dish, you know? ("I swear it was so easy to make! Yes, I'll promise to text you the recipe!") And with berry season at its peak, this pop-tart is the perfect way to ensure none of your precious strawberries go to waste. Rather than buying pre-made jam, you can turn your fresh berries into a homemade fruit spread that can be stored and shmeared for weeks. Or, if strawberries aren’t really your jam (no pun intended), try making other variations like this anti-inflammatory, two-ingredient blackberry jam that’s Instant Pot-friendly, too.

Ready to get baking? Find the recipe below—and to make sure it's a success, we’ve gathered a few simple tips, tricks, and allergy-friendly modifications to make this delicious treat suitable for everyone to enjoy.

How to make this sheet pan strawberry pop-tart recipe if you're dairy-free or plant-based

Before you run to the market to get the ingredients to make this gigantic pop-tart, here are a few things to keep in mind. Although this recipe isn’t vegan by nature, you can easily turn it into one with a few simple plant-based modifications. When baking, the holy grail typically comes down to all animal-based ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk. However, we’ve found several ways to make delicious baked goods without the need for any of those ingredients.

For baking, some great egg alternatives include unsweetened applesauce, ground flaxseed, and ground chia seeds. For even more alt-egg options, check out these eight best vegan egg substitutes. When it comes to alternatives for butter and milk, the possibilities and options available are virtually endless these days. So feel free to swap them for your favorite brands at a one-to-one ratio. However, if you use regular butter to make these delicious pop-tarts, Gerard uses grated cold butter, which is a simple cooking technique that results in a flakier crust. (BTW, if you’re looking to get breakfast on the table ASAP, you can always use store-bought frozen pie crust so you can spend less time cooking and more time enjoying. Shh—it can be our little secret.)

Giant frosted strawberry pop-tart recipe

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

Yields 9 servings

For the pop-tart:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cup white whole wheat flour

2 sticks (1 cup) cold salted butter, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 egg beaten, for brushing

1 jar (13-16 ounces) strawberry jam/preserves

For the frosting:

2 cups powdered sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

3-6 Tbsp hot milk

fun sprinkles

1. In a bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, flour, and salt. Add the butter and toss with the flour until the mix clumps together. Add 1/4-1/3 cup cold water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough forms a ball; you can also use a food processor.

2. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and divide it in half. Roll each half out into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle, about 8 x 16 inches.

3. Transfer one sheet to a parchment-lined baking sheet and evenly spread on the jam, leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Lay the other half of the dough over the filling and seal the edges by crimping with the back of a fork.

4. Cover the baking sheets and place them in the fridge for 1 hour or in the freezer for 20 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 400° F. Brush the pop-tart with the beaten egg and bake for 30-35 minutes, until the crust is golden brown. Let cool.

6. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla, and two tablespoons hot milk, adding the milk to thin the frosting as desired. Spread the frosting over the pop-tart. Let the frosting set a few minutes, then decorate with sprinkles. Let sit for one hour or overnight to allow the frosting to dry. Cut the tart into nine rectangles. Serve or store in an airtight container for up to three days at room temperature.

