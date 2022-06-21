ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Review

By Alex Santa Maria
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe musou genre has seen plenty of crossovers, adding everything from giant anime mechs to superpowered pirates to the action over time. While the developers at Omega Force initially stuck very close to their winning formula, more recent crossovers with Nintendo characters have revealed a willingness to experiment. Fire Emblem Warriors:...

www.ign.com

IGN

Boyfriend Dungeon - Secret Weapons DLC Trailer

Roguelite weapon-dating simulator Boyfriend Dungeon is getting DLC this summer. The Secret Weapons update adds a new dungeon and three new characters, one of which is designed by Ikumi Nakamura (who's previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within).
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Being Turned Into a Board Game

Roll for Street Cred – Cyberpunk 2077 is being turned into a board game. That’s right, the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red is being turned into a board game. Not be be confused with the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, this minatures board game lets you unplug and play Cyberpunk 2077 old school-style, with dice and counters. But it’ll cost you a few Eddies.
Gamespot

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Flying Cars Thanks To New Mod | GameSpot News

Jack Humbert has fulfilled my dreams and created a mod called “Let There Be Flight” that lets players fly cars and bikes around Night City. And these aren’t your standard GTA cheat code looking flying cars, this mod has an animation for the wheels that turns them into thrusters.
IGN

Nintendo Is Running a Massive Summer Sale

If you could use a new game for your Switch, you’re in luck: Between now and July 6, Nintendo is running a huge summer sale. Digital games aplenty are marked down on the Nintendo eShop, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, and many, many more. Let’s take a look at what games you can save on now.
The Independent

The best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox and PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.While the logo and name was formally revealed back...
IGN

One Piece Film: Red Coming to Crunchyroll This Fall

Gorō Taniguchi’s One Piece Film: Red is coming to Crunchyroll. The upcoming anime, based on the One Piece manga series, will debut on the online streaming service later this fall, around the same time as the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece saga. “We’re excited to bring One...
IGN

Diablo Immortal Video Review

Reviewed by Cam Shea on iOS with iPad Gen 9 (2021). Also available on Android and PC. "There's a lot to like about Diablo Immortal but it's still not a game I can heartily recommend. As a casual, purely free-to-play experience it offers dozens of hours of empowering ARPG combat built around an interesting skill system, whereas for those that want to be competitive it quickly becomes restrictive, punitive, and money-grubbing. And for everyone in between? It just doesn't offer good value for money spent. If the season-long services like the Empowered Battle Pass offered more, I could definitely see myself renewing them each time and steadily working my way through the many difficulty levels as I ascend Immortal's 600 paragon levels, and gradually - oh so gradually - rank up my legendary gems. Instead, that dream is so far out of reach that it's not actually possible. I'm still going to keep playing Diablo Immortal, but without overhauls to the monetisation and the many restrictions, it's going to be a dip in, dip out game, as opposed to a world I want to live in."
IGN

Crafting Table

A crafting table is required for crafting most items in Minecraft. The crafting table gives the player access to a nine-slot grid for crafting. When you first start your world in Minecraft, you always want to build a crafting table first, because most of the things you need to survive are made in the crafting table (i.e pickaxe, sword, armor, etc).
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Couch Co-Op Games for Xbox One

While split-screen co-op games aren't as prevalent as they used to be, there are still many titles coming out that support this or are even built solely for couch co-op. If you're someone who enjoys split-screen co-op games, either because of the social element they bring or nostalgia from memories you have of gaming when you were younger, you'll want to try out the best co-op split-screen games on Xbox One.
IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

Salmon is a passive mob in Minecraft. They serve as a great source when cooked. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about Salmon with information on where they spawn, Salmon loot, and quick tips and facts about Salmon. Looking for something specific about Salmon? Click...
aiptcomics

What Final Fantasy XVI needs to be the best Final Fantasy yet

Few video game releases carry as much weight as the numbered Final Fantasy games. Since the original dropped in1987, each game has set a benchmark in either graphical capabilities, role playing combat/customization, or video game storytelling. On a couple of occasions, a game in the series has set a benchmark for all three. 2023’s Final Fantasy XVI, the franchise’s next entry, certainly has the chance to do just that for a new console generation. We have a long way to go before we get our hands on it, so in the meantime, here’s a list of features Final Fantasy XVI needs to include to make it one of the series’ best.
Polygon

Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo and Monolith Soft’s grand role-playing game series, Xenoblade Chronicles, returns to Nintendo Switch this summer. On Wednesday, a new Nintendo Direct dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will offer a deep dive on the next game in the franchise, promising 20 minutes of information. Xenoblade Chronicles fans, and the...
IGN

How to Make Concrete in Minecraft

Minecraft Concrete is a great building material, with various colors available, and is often brighter than other comparable materials like Wool or Terracotta. The path to creating concrete in Minecraft is difficult and requires multiple steps, similar to real life. Here’s how to make and use Concrete and Concrete Powder in Minecraft Survival.
hypebeast.com

Check Out the New Trailer for ‘No More Heroes III’, Coming to PS4, PS5 and Xbox

Marvelous Entertainment has shared a new trailer for No More Heroes III, which will be making its way to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Created by Japanese game developer Grasshopper Manufacture, the title is slated to launch in Japan on October 6, followed by a release in the West via XSEED Games sometime in fall 2022.
IGN

15 Fun Ideas for What to Build in Minecraft

When it comes to Minecraft, at some point you'll likely ask yourself "what on earth do I build?" Perhaps you’ve booted up Minecraft and created a new world after being away from the game for a while. Or, maybe you're feeling bored right now, and that happens too! In the end, the equivalent of writer's block slaps you in the face, and you need some creative ideas for your next Minecraft build. (Need to start with a guide first? We have you covered with the Minecraft Building guide).
