Conan Exiles - Age of Sorcery Announcement Trailer

Yes, Fallout 5 is in the cards at Bethesda and Xbox, but it will be a while before we get to see it. Bethesda is an incredibly busy studio, but due to the scale of their games, they take their time and it's usually worthwhile. It'll have been eight years since Fallout 4 by the time Starfield releases in 2023, which is one of the biggest gaps the studio has had between major releases. Bethesda has already confirmed it is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 as well, which is the developer's next game following Starfield, but that has left many to wonder what the future of Fallout is.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO