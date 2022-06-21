ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conan Exiles - Age of Sorcery Announcement Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConan Exile's Age of Sorcery launches in Q3 2022. Join members of...

www.ign.com

IGN

Boyfriend Dungeon - Secret Weapons DLC Trailer

Roguelite weapon-dating simulator Boyfriend Dungeon is getting DLC this summer. The Secret Weapons update adds a new dungeon and three new characters, one of which is designed by Ikumi Nakamura (who's previously worked on Ghostwire: Tokyo and The Evil Within).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Being Turned Into a Board Game

Roll for Street Cred – Cyberpunk 2077 is being turned into a board game. That’s right, the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red is being turned into a board game. Not be be confused with the original Cyberpunk tabletop RPG, this minatures board game lets you unplug and play Cyberpunk 2077 old school-style, with dice and counters. But it’ll cost you a few Eddies.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout 5 Confirmed by Xbox and Bethesda

Yes, Fallout 5 is in the cards at Bethesda and Xbox, but it will be a while before we get to see it. Bethesda is an incredibly busy studio, but due to the scale of their games, they take their time and it's usually worthwhile. It'll have been eight years since Fallout 4 by the time Starfield releases in 2023, which is one of the biggest gaps the studio has had between major releases. Bethesda has already confirmed it is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 as well, which is the developer's next game following Starfield, but that has left many to wonder what the future of Fallout is.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Smile - Official Trailer

Get a look at Smile, a new psychological horror movie starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner, Robin Weigert, Caitlin Stasey, Kal Penn, and Rob Morgan. After witnessing a bizarre and traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter begins experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As these terrifying encounters begin taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubled past to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile, directed by Parker Finn, arrives in theaters on September 30, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Titan Comics to Acquire Conan the Barbarian License From Marvel in 2023

The Conan franchise is jumping to a new comic book publisher once again. Titan Comics announced they're partnering with Heroic Signatures (a subsidiary of new Conan owner Funcom) to release new comics and collected editions starting in May 2023. Titan will publish several new Conan projects beginning next year, including...
COMICS
IGN

One Piece Film: Red Coming to Crunchyroll This Fall

Gorō Taniguchi’s One Piece Film: Red is coming to Crunchyroll. The upcoming anime, based on the One Piece manga series, will debut on the online streaming service later this fall, around the same time as the 23rd anniversary of the One Piece saga. “We’re excited to bring One...
COMICS
IGN

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller Review

There’s no shortage of third party Xbox controllers aimed at the pro market these days, and the Nacon Revolution X Pro controller looks to shake things up by doubling down on customization options. With familiar features such as interchangeable thumbsticks and customizable back buttons to more obscure choices like thumbstick shafts and removable controller weights, there’s plenty here to truly make the controller your own. It’s a shame that the controller itself doesn’t impress much beyond its customization options due to a lackluster design and awkward rear button placement.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Flashback is free on GOG

The updated edition of the classic early '90s platformer is the latest giveaway in the GOG Summer Sale. How good is Flashback? So good that a couple of years ago we literally asked how it could possibly have been so good (opens in new tab) in 1992, the year the sidescrolling sci-fi epic from French developer Delphine was originally released. And if you've never before sampled its delights (or even if you have, way back when), you can now do so for free courtesy of GOG, which is giving Flashback away (opens in new tab) for the next couple of days.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Crafting Table

A crafting table is required for crafting most items in Minecraft. The crafting table gives the player access to a nine-slot grid for crafting. When you first start your world in Minecraft, you always want to build a crafting table first, because most of the things you need to survive are made in the crafting table (i.e pickaxe, sword, armor, etc).
RECIPES
IGN

Feram Icejaw

This page contains information on defeating one of the main bosses of Diablo Immortal's Frozen Tundra, Feram Icejaw. This boss is part of the later questline in the Frozen Tundra, where you must find the spirits of fallen Barbarian locked in battle, ending with the late chieftan Torr, who died locked in a struggle with a monstrosity known as Feram Icejaw, who will come back to life to attack you.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CoD: Warzone And Vanguard Season 4 Battle Pass Details And Terminator Bundles Announced

New content is arriving to Vanguard and Warzone with the launch of Call of Duty Season 4 on June 22. Season 4 is called Mercenaries of Fortune, which centers on a fight between Vanguard allies in an attempt to secure an abundance of gold, and now Activision has highlighted the fortunes players can secure in this new season's battle pass. Check out the Season 4 battle pass reveal trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Make Concrete in Minecraft

Minecraft Concrete is a great building material, with various colors available, and is often brighter than other comparable materials like Wool or Terracotta. The path to creating concrete in Minecraft is difficult and requires multiple steps, similar to real life. Here’s how to make and use Concrete and Concrete Powder in Minecraft Survival.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nether Fortress

Minecraft's Nether Fortresses are structures randomly generated in all biomes of The Nether, made up of Nether Bricks and several Nether-unique architectural structures such as Nether Stairs and Nether Fences. The layout are complexes of aqueduct-like walkways that link together tower rooms, These rooms can have various layouts, including walkway crossroads, a lava well, and more. Chests here can contain Ingots, Diamonds, Obsidian and Armor.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official 'Shi No Numa' Zombies Returns Teaser Trailer

Prepare to take on more zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies' Shi No Numa. CoD: Vanguard Zombies introduces a new main quest, a variety of side quests, new Pack-a-Punch camos, classic map mechanics, and the return of a fan-favorite wonder weapon in Shi No Numa - the first classic, round-based Zombies experience in Vanguard. Survive round after round of undead mayhem when Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 4 Mercenaries of Fortune launch on June 22, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Morian the Stormwing Matriarch Location and Guide

In V Rising, V Blood Bosses are powerful enemies who reward you with unique items and abilities such as Vampiric Powers, structure blueprints, and crafting recipes. In this guide, you'll find everything you need to know about finding and defeating the V Blood Boss Morian the Stormwing Matriarch, including where to locate her, strategies against her, and the rewards you get for beating her.
RECIPES
IGN

Dancer Gift Location

Dancer is the final level in Mission 2 of Neon White and it's home to a Gift that's impossible to reach without the necessary Soul Cards. Dancer's Gift is a Six Pack that you can give to the lovable oaf, Neon Yellow, to unlock new cutscenes and hidden Sidequests. In...
VIDEO GAMES

