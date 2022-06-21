Jan. 6 committee to focus on state-level election interference as public hearings resume
Watching the hearing yesterday was shocking. I didn't know the depth of how low they went. I was so angry what they did to that poor election worker and all the other people whose lives were threatened. I hope they all sue trump, especially the woman who had to leave her home for over two months due to their threats and harassment.
