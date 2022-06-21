ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Shots fired after rocks were thrown at a car outside an apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSD3D_0gHEXDdc00

Shots were fired in west Fort Worth after someone threw rocks at another person’s vehicle Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Humbert Avenue. After officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of a shooting, they also responded to another related shooting call at the Lincoln Terrace Apartments, located at 5713 Lincoln Terrace Drive, a few blocks away.

“The parties involved know each other. One party became upset when rocks were thrown at their vehicle in the apartment complex,” a spokesperson from the Fort Worth Police Department said. “That party later drove the car to the Humbert address, fired rounds toward the house causing a superficial injury to a minor who was outside the house with others.”

Police said after the shots were fired at the Humbert address, one family member retrieved a weapon from their residence and returned fire at the vehicle.

“A female in the car was struck in the arm and the car left the scene,” police said, adding that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
klif.com

Fort Worth PD Looking Missing 12-Year Old Girl

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth Police have issued a missing child alert for 12-year old Aubree Trainer who was last seen in the 5700 block of Giddyup lane around 10pm on June 20. Aubrey is described as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with medium-length auburn...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Standoff near Eagle Mountain Lake erupts into flames, 1 officer injured

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A home near Eagle Mountain Lake erupted into flames today after an attempt by Tarrant County Sheriff's Deputies to serve a felony warrant turned into an hours-long standoff.At 9:29 a.m. on June 23, 2022, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Road to arrest a suspect on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member warrant.When law enforcement arrived, the suspect began firing his gun at them. The deputies moved into defensive positions and started negotiating with the suspect.SWAT units were called to the scene and began...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find the Fort Worth motorcycle robber

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are concerned after recent violent robberies of some north side businesses by the same man riding a very unique motorcycle. Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada says the violent armed robberies of businesses have been happening in the middle...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Woman shot near Dallas Love Field, accused killer arrested

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a woman. Jibri Coleman, 29, is charged with her murder. According to an arrest affidavit, a person riding in Coleman’s car Monday night told police Coleman was driving around looking for the woman. The affidavit said Coleman found her...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest woman who committed aggravated robbery of a financial institution

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department South Division officers attempted to stop a car occupied by a woman who committed an aggravated robbery of a financial institution in the 7500 block of McCart Avenue on Tuesday.At about 10:25 p.m., the suspect failed to yield to police and led officers in a chase. Police said that the officers used spikes to disable the tires on the suspect's vehicle.  The suspect continued to drive on two flat tires.  About 30 minutes later, the suspect came to a stop near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Westcreek Drive. There, the suspect was taken into police custody. There were no injuries and minimal damage to the suspect's vehicle. 
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
5K+
Followers
531
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy