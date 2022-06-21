Shots fired after rocks were thrown at a car outside an apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

Shots were fired in west Fort Worth after someone threw rocks at another person’s vehicle Monday night.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Humbert Avenue. After officers were dispatched to the scene on a report of a shooting, they also responded to another related shooting call at the Lincoln Terrace Apartments, located at 5713 Lincoln Terrace Drive, a few blocks away.

“The parties involved know each other. One party became upset when rocks were thrown at their vehicle in the apartment complex,” a spokesperson from the Fort Worth Police Department said. “That party later drove the car to the Humbert address, fired rounds toward the house causing a superficial injury to a minor who was outside the house with others.”

Police said after the shots were fired at the Humbert address, one family member retrieved a weapon from their residence and returned fire at the vehicle.

“A female in the car was struck in the arm and the car left the scene,” police said, adding that the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation remains ongoing.