I've lived in Florida for 25 years and Key West is my happy place. Here's my ultimate guide for a dreamy stay on the tropical island.

I've been a Floridian for 25 years, and Key West is my favorite destination in the Sunshine state.

Here is my ultimate guide containing everything to do, see, and experience while visiting Key West.

If you're seeking a tropical escape without leaving the country, head straight to Key West, Florida.

Everyone from crooner Jimmy Buffett and playwright Tennessee Williams to writer Ernest Hemingway and President Harry Truman has fallen for its charms. And it's easy to see why: turquoise waters, breathtaking sunsets, charming homes, and a laissez-faire attitude that places you firmly on island time.

Count me as one of the visitors to fall under Key West's enchanting spell when I first visited 20 years ago. I've been living in Florida for 25 years now — and have traveled extensively throughout the state — and Key West is hands-down my favorite destination in the Sunshine State. Considering that Florida spans 66,000 square miles, that's saying something.

Thanks to its laid-back atmosphere and tropical vibe, my husband and I refer to Key West as our happy place. We got married in nearby Islamorada, and for our first anniversary, we wined and dined in Key West. We still visit Key West as often as possible, even in the heat of summer, and love introducing out-of-town visitors to the island's magic.

Residents like to call Key West, the end of the Florida Keys archipelago, the Conch Republic because it seems so far removed from the rest of the country.

About 159 miles — or a four-hour drive — from Miami, Key West is the southernmost point in the contiguous United States and about 90 miles from Cuba. The island itself isn't large, comprising about four square miles.

Note that the island of Key West and the city of Key West are different entities. The latter also comprises Dredgers Key, Fleming Key, Sunset Key, and part of Stock Island within its city limits.

Many also use boats to navigate the island's coastlines. Silvia Ros for Insider

Most of the island's famed nightlife, historic homes, and lauded dining spots can be found on the western side of the island in the Old Town, Bahama Village, and Casa Marina neighborhoods. Duval Street is akin to New Orleans' Bourbon Street, with revelers pouring out of bars long into the night. And Stock Island is an up-and-coming area on the eastern border of the city, where you can get a true taste of Old Florida and find fishermen still plying their trade alongside dockside restaurants, artists' studios, and a couple new hotels.

A rooster perched on the roof of Key West's Blue Heaven restaurant. Silvia Ros for Insider

But, in many ways, Key West manages to maintain a small-town feel. Roosters roam the streets, queer residents feel right at home, and although corporate interests have bought up many storefronts and hotel properties in recent years, locals are determined to maintain Key West's authentic vibe as much as possible.

I would be remiss not to mention that Key West isn't exactly known for its beaches. (The same goes for the Keys in general.) That's because coral reefs offshore prevent sand from accumulating and creating a beach. So most of the beaches on Key West are man-made, with Fort Zachary Taylor Beach considered the only natural one on the island.

However, what it lacks in beaches, Key West more than makes up for with crystal-clear waters in dazzling shades of aqua and turquoise. And those aforementioned coral reefs — as well as the ocean and gulf convergence — offer prime opportunities for snorkeling and diving. Whether you do that, rent a boat for a pleasure cruise, charter a fishing trip, hop on a stand-up paddleboard, or go parasailing, getting out on the water is a must when visiting Key West.

In short, even though Key West is only a four-hour drive from the mainland, it feels worlds apart — in the best way possible. Here's how to plan the ultimate trip.