The best ways to get to and around Key West from a Florida local, including the closest airports, scooter and car rentals, and more

While living for Florida for 25 years, I've taken every method of transport to visit Key West.

From buses to Vespas and trolleys, here's how to best navigate your way to and around the island.

Given its location at the end of the Florida Keys and at the southernmost point in the United States, Key West might seem like a hassle to reach. However, there are many options for getting there, whether you're flying in from another state or country, or you live in Florida already.

Once you arrive, take your pick of ways to tool around the island. Renting a bike makes you feel like a kid again, while you can have your own "Roman Holiday" moment while zipping around on a Vespa. Trolleys are fun for the whole family and provide transportation plus an educational overview of the island. Of course, rental cars are available, too.

I discovered Key West on a family trip about five years after I first moved to Florida 25 years ago, and I've vacationed there on a regular basis ever since. Based on 20 years of visiting the island with family and friends and introducing them to its charms, here are my top picks for getting to — and around — Key West with ease.

Getting to Key West

Key West International Airport

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a boom in Florida Keys tourism. Travelers who want a tropical escape without leaving the country have been flocking there in droves.

To accommodate this increase in volume, Key West International Airport recently added several new routes and flights (including nonstop from New York). Six airlines service the airport — Allegiant, American, Delta, Silver, and JetBlue — offering 18 nonstop routes. Plus, a new $80 million terminal is slated to open in 2024.

Even though it's a smaller airport, prices are competitive, and the airport is conveniently located about 4.5 miles from the popular Old Town area.

Miami International Airport provides more options than Key West International. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

If you're coming in from out of state, flying into Miami International Airport is a good option since it provides more flight options than Key West International Airport, even though it requires a long drive to Key West. Rent a car when you land so you can enjoy the scenic four-hour drive to Key West along the Overseas Highway. You'll pass through all the Florida Keys on your trip, with breathtaking vistas of turquoise waters that'll keep you glued to your window. There are plenty of places to stop along the way for food and attractions, too.

But the best part of the four-hour drive is the Seven Mile Bridge. Finished in 1982 , it's the longest bridge in the Keys and connects the middle Keys to the lower Keys. Running parallel is the Old Seven Mile Bridge, built by railroad magnate Henry Flagler in the early 1900s . It's been closed to vehicular traffic since 1980, but a 2.2-mile section of the old highway between Marathon and Pigeon Key remained a popular spot for walking, cycling, and taking pictures. It closed for renovations in 2017 and just reopened in January 2022. Look for the car pull-off for parking on the northern side, right before the bridge begins.

Once you arrive at your destination in Key West, I recommend keeping your car parked as long as possible to avoid extra parking fees. Either hoof it around town or avail yourself of a trolley, bike, bus, or scooter. More on that in a minute.

Key West Express

If you live in southwest Florida, you might think Key West is so close yet so far away. After all, it's just south of you geographically, but driving there means a nearly three-hour trek to Miami and then a four-hour drive from Miami to Key West.

But you're in luck with the Key West Express . This ferry leaves from Fort Myers Beach year-round and Marco Island seasonally to Key West, offering an afternoon on the island. You don't have to return the same day, either. Getting there is half the fun. During the three-to-four-hour ride, enjoy food, drinks (including adult beverages), and flat-screen televisions. Choose to lounge on exterior sundecks to feel the briny breeze or relax inside for air-conditioned comfort.

Once you've arrived, if you feel the need for extra transport, here are some ideas for zipping around town.

It's not crucial to rent a car to get around Key West — you can instead opt for a bike or e-scooter. Silvia Ros for Insider

Getting around Key West

Car rental

If you've flown into Key West International Airport or taken the Key West Express and want to rent a car, the airport offers vehicles from all the top rental companies, like Hertz, Alamo, Enterprise, Avis, Budget, and more. These brands also have a handful of stand-alone rental locations throughout the island. While it's not essential to have a car while visiting Key West, you'll likely want one, unless you're ready for lots of walking (and heat, depending on the time of year).

Old Town Trolley

Whether you want to learn about the history of Key West or just want a convenient mode of transport to all the main attractions, try Old Town Trolley's 1 Day Key West Tour . The ticket even includes complimentary admission to the Sails to Rails Museum.

If you're into sightseeing, stay on the trolley — which has been in business for more than 30 years — to view more than 100 points of interest as your guide provides interesting anecdotes and trivia. It's a great way to get the lay of the land on your first day of visiting, and the open-air cars make snapping pictures a cinch.

Or you can use the trolley as a hop-on, hop-off form of transport because you get one day of free, unlimited reboarding. The 13 stops include popular locations like Mallory Square, the Harry S. Truman Little White House, Bahama Village, Duval Street, the Southernmost Point, and more.

Duval Loop

For a free ride around town, the city's Duval Loop bus runs from the north side of the island to the south, along popular Duval Street. The hop-on, hop-off bus makes 18 stops at all the top destinations and runs seven days a week. The entire route takes about 45 minutes, and you can track it in real time via the Key West Transit site .

Electric scooter rentals offer a quick and easy way to zip throughout Key West. Silvia Ros for Insider

Bike, scooter, and electric-car rentals

Many businesses throughout Key West offer rentals of bicycles; scooters (sometimes Vespas, too); and electric cars, which look like golf carts on steroids. I've personally had great experiences with Hydro Thunder of Key West and BikeMan Bike Rentals (offering some of the best prices on the island), but there are many options to choose from. Just be careful going for a ride or a drive after a couple of margaritas.

