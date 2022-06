With a nickname like "Smiley" you wouldn't think it would be a person who would just randomly shoot another person in the street. But that's exactly what Dustin "Smiley" Gotreaux of Eunice is accused of doing Thursday morning. Eunice Police say a 39-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Park Avenue and 13th Street around 9:00 a.m. when "Smiley" approached him on a bicycle and allegedly fired four shots at him, hitting the victim with three of the bullets.

EUNICE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO