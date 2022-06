Want to see The Chicks in Syracuse? Show us how you and your chicks celebrate and we'll give you tix for a night out. The Chicks are coming to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse and we want to send you and your chicks. Just send us a 'chick pic' and we'll choose one lucky group to see the concert on Wednesday, June 29 with 9 of their friends.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO