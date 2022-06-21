ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

120 Finalists Announced for 2022 Influential Women Awards

By News Release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 120 finalists for the 11th-annual Influential Women Awards were announced today, featuring women from many leading regional companies. During the awards banquet, two winners will be selected in 12 different industry categories – one up and coming winner and one influential woman. Additionally, special awards will...

Thornton Fractional graduates reunite and award scholarships

MUNSTER, Ind. (June 22, 2022) – A lively crowd of 260 Thornton Fractional North and South graduates who received their diplomas 50 or more years ago gathered on June 16 for a reunion banquet at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. More than fifty years after...
MUNSTER, IN
Taking a Communications Degree to TV

IU Northwest alumna scores an Emmy nomination and a role at The CW. Lots of kids dream of being on TV one day, whether that’s acting in a new Netflix drama or broadcasting local news. For Ashley Howard, that dream has become a reality. Since graduating from IU Northwest...
GARY, IN
A Conversation with Newly Selected Crown Point Mayor Pete Land

A conversation with newly selected Crown Point Mayor Pete Land who will fill out the term previously held by David Uran. Land was selected to replace Uran as mayor of Crown Point on June 2, 2022 during a Democratic caucus. As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible...
CROWN POINT, IN
“This is Gary” ﻿Transformational Events Kick off today, June 22nd! Community Invited to Get Involved!

“This is Gary,” a series of events designed to honor and raise awareness of the city’s greatness while continuing the process to transform its narrative, officially kicks off Wednesday, June 22nd! Collectively, these activities will capture the energy that will usher Gary into its new season. The events are scheduled to take place at various venues throughout the city from June 22 – 26, 2022. Tickets are still available.
South Holland neighborhood group hosts Juneteenth event for hundreds

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (June 22, 2022) – The sounds of both music and chatter filled the air at the campus of Unity Christian Academy on Saturday, June 18. Posters were scattered across the grass, asking questions such as “How can I make a difference?” and “What does it mean for all to be free?” The phrase “Do justice, love mercy, walk humbly” was found across the black T-shirts of several Micah 6:8 members as they hosted their first celebratory Juneteenth event.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
YWCA of NWI dedicates playground

The YWCA of NWI hosted the dedication ceremony of its new playground equipment, thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Gary Rotary Club, and generous donations by Centier Bank, NIPSCO, Doyle & Associates Architects, Tom Sourlis and other donors. On hand to celebrate the organization’s newest youth amenity were YWCA board members, YWCA youth and other community supporters.
GARY, IN
Fr. McGivern’s leadership will be missed

Rev. John McGivern, who has faithfully served the St. Edmund Catholic Parish community for the past 18 years, will close out his term as pastor there on June 30, 2022. He has been a beloved, collaborative, strong-yet-humble leader at St. Edmund since 2004 and has touched the lives not only of his parishioners but of Oak Park and the surrounding communities as well.
OAK PARK, IL
Merrillville Schools Change Start and Dismissal Times

Parents and guardians whose children go to Merrillville schools will see a change in start and dismissal times in the 2022-23 school year, school officials announced today. According to Superintendent Nicholas Brown, Ed.S., the national shortage of school bus drivers has hit home at Merrillville Community School Corporation. “Throughout the 2021-22 school year, our human resource and transportation departments have worked to find solutions to this major issue,” Brown said. “We have purchased local advertising, participated in job fairs, and increased the starting pay for bus drivers so we could attract additional drivers for the 2022-23 school year.” Brown said instead of waiting and hoping the corporation will hire more bus drivers by the beginning of the school year, schools’ start and dismissal times will change in order to safely accommodate the number of children who require school transportation.” Here is a link to the full announcement at the Merrillville Community Schools website.
AG Paxton Files Amicus Brief Defending Privacy and Safety of Boys, Girls Using Sex-Segregated Restrooms in Public Schools

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton filed an Indiana-led amicus brief with the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit defending the privacy and safety of boys and girls using sex-segregated restrooms in public schools. In this case, a federal district court barred a school district from requiring school restrooms separated by sex, concluding that the separation violated federal statutes and the U.S. Constitution. The school district appealed, and Attorney General Paxton filed his brief in support of the district, urging the Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court’s decision.  
AUSTIN, TX
More Northwest Indiana residents looking for work

Lake County continues to have Indiana's highest unemployment rate. Lake County's May unemployment rate was 4.2 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 3.9 percent the month before. Porter County's rate stayed just above the state average, going from 2.3 percent in April to 2.7 in May.
Alpha Storage Hammond Indiana

Alpha Storage Hammond Indiana. Local services near hammond, indiana. Menu & reservations make reservations. The owners of alpha storage have performed a complete rehabilitation. A south shore line railway extension is planned to connect hammond and other indiana commuters to the city of chicago. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 baths and is located on 642 173th rd.
HAMMOND, IN
Chicago Megachurch Pastor Plans to Step Aside After 42 Years

At a Juneteenth celebration Monday at the Park Community Church, Rev. James Meeks still mixes the fire of a pastor with the diplomacy of a politician. But on Sunday he surprised the faithful at the 10,000-seat House of Hope in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood by telling them that after 42 years in ministry, most of which were spent as pastor of Salem Baptist Church, he would be stepping aside in January of next year.
CHICAGO, IL
Miller Garden Club to Host a Variety of Events

The Miller Garden Club is hosting a variety of events in 2022. They include:. 20th Secret Gardens Walk, July 9-10, 10am-3pm. Explore seven secret gardens hidden among the dunes of Miller Beach, with plant and garden vendors at the Aquatorium. $15 tickets at the door. Box lunches from Marilyn’s available.
GARY, IN
Pilsen Alderman And Wife Welcome Triplets

PILSEN — Pilsen Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) added a new title to his resume this week: Dad of triplets. Sigcho-Lopez and his wife, Metropolitan Tenants Organization Board Chair Loreen Targos, welcomed son Rumiñahui and daughters Killari and Atziri Wednesday afternoon at Rush University Medical Center. They were born at 1:45, 1:46 and 1:47 p.m. after Targos was induced at 32 weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
More stimulus checks are coming soon to Chicago

Photo of money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Here's some good news, Chicago. The state of Illinois will be sending you a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent (with a maximum of three per family). So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (if all qualifying children are under 18 years of age). There are some income limitations, please check this source for details. The good news is that the state says a check will come to 90% of residents.
CHICAGO, IL

