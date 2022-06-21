ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Cortland Crush Remain on Top of NYCBL League

 2 days ago

The Cortland Crush continue to Crush it in the NYCBL East Division as they remain on...

AllSyracue

Bryce Cohoon Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend (June 24-26), he announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Cohoon is a 6-3 wide receiver who had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also a state champion ...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet the Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

CICERO — The Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame held a press conference Wednesday at Driver's Village to announce a new group of inductees, including NFL running back and Nedrow native Latavius Murray. Here is a list of biographies courtesy the GSSHOF:. MEL BESDIN- Mel attended Central High and...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY will help clear way for tech hub in Syracuse. Plus, longtime Fuccillo pitchman dies (Good Morning CNY for June 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 83; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. 5-day forecast. WHAT ARE NEW YORK STATE’S TOP 10 MUSEUMS? Multiple museums in Upstate New York are among the highest-rated in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. Boldt Castle (above) in the Thousand Islands came in at No. 9 on the list. The list included sites in Buffalo, Albany, Rochester and one in Syracuse. See the full list. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Gilbert notches hole in one at Mohawk Glen

ROME — Jeff Gilbert used a 20-degree hybrid to record a hole in one on June 12 on the par 3 180-yard third hole at Mohawk Glen Golf Course. The ace was witnessed by Joe Fragapane.
MOHAWK, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Central NY company merges with 2 competitors in Albany

Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
CICERO, NY
localsyr.com

Heavy rain could mean issues west of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Finger Lakes until Thursday morning. A very slow-moving front will move east across the Finger Lakes Wednesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms. You can feel the humidity in the air. The clamminess. That’s the...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Amber Kathleen Lagoe – June 17, 2022

Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
OSWEGO, NY
wxhc.com

Wickwire Pool to Open this Saturday

The Cortland Youth Bureau announced yesterday that Wickwire pool will be opening this Saturday, June 25th from 12pm to 7pm. The pool will then be open from 12 to 7pm daily. Yaman beach still remains closed as the Youth Bureau is waiting for test results on water samples last week after a tractor trailer rollover spilled cooking oil and pesticide in the area.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Man hanged himself outside home near Nottingham High School, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who hanged himself outside a home near Nottingham High School was found by a person walking by early Thursday afternoon, police said. The person was walking along the 3300 block of East Genesee Street, diagonal from the school, when they saw the man hanging from a tree, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tom Park, of Fuccillo commercial fame, dies

(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife. “My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse schools payroll: See highest-paid, search every employee salary for 2020-2021

Syracuse, N.Y. — Superintendent Jaime Alicea was the highest-paid employee in the Syracuse City School District for the 2020-2021 year by a margin of more than $50,000. Alicea’s salary of $214,999.92 was the only one in the district over $200,000. The No. 2 employee on the district’s highest-paid list was Chief Operations Office Dean DeSantis, who was paid $163,570.
SYRACUSE, NY

