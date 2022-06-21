Cortland Crush Remain on Top of NYCBL League

Syracuse, N.Y. – We are now officially into summer, which means fall and the start of basketball season isn’t far away. The readers seem to sense this because this week’s Mailbox features a look ahead to next year’s Syracuse offense, a look at the Orange’s 2023 recruiting targets, and, of course, a grilling question.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Five weeks into the season last fall, LaNorris Sellers came out of a game after being blindsided by two linemen. The three-star quarterback was supposed to hand the ball to his running back on an option to the right but held it, thinking he could make a play. He was stuffed by two linemen, and they both landed on his chest.
Class of 2023 Maize (KS) High wide receiver Bryce Cohoon has scheduled an official visit for this coming weekend (June 24-26), he announced on Twitter Wednesday evening. Cohoon is a 6-3 wide receiver who had 40 catches for 804 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He is also a state champion ...
CICERO — The Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame held a press conference Wednesday at Driver's Village to announce a new group of inductees, including NFL running back and Nedrow native Latavius Murray. Here is a list of biographies courtesy the GSSHOF:. MEL BESDIN- Mel attended Central High and...
SUNY Cortland junior Ryan Cory (Beacon) has been honored as a national third team Division III Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country Academic All-American for the 2021-22 school year by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). A sport management major, Cory had a 3.91 cumulative grade point average...
The SUNY Cortland Red Dragons men’s and women’s intercollegiate athletic program finished in 30th place during the 2021-2022 Directors’ Cup Division III Standings. With an overall score of 502.25 points Cortland had 12 teams earn points, which are awarded on the NCAA postseason finishes and the size of each postseason field.
High: 83; Low: 61. Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms. 5-day forecast. WHAT ARE NEW YORK STATE'S TOP 10 MUSEUMS? Multiple museums in Upstate New York are among the highest-rated in the state, according to a recent list from Stacker. Boldt Castle (above) in the Thousand Islands came in at No. 9 on the list. The list included sites in Buffalo, Albany, Rochester and one in Syracuse. See the full list. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anything But Beer, which has made alcoholic beverages that aren’t exactly beer for four years, is closing its brewery and shutting its downtown Syracuse taproom/restaurant. Owners Brittany Berry and Logan Bonney said July 2 will be the final day for the restaurant at 201 S....
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is shining a spotlight on high school students who have worked their way to the top of their graduating class. Thursday’s ‘Standout Student’ is Jacob Garofalo, a senior at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. You might consider him a jack-of-all-trades when...
Cicero, N.Y. -- A label company founded in North Syracuse in 1967 merged this week with two Albany-area companies that it has competed with for years. Syracuse Label & Surround Printing merged with Macaran Printed Products and its sister company, packaging equipment maker W.N. Van Alstine & Sons Inc., which are based in Cohoes, north of Albany. W. N. Van Alstine also has an office in East Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Finger Lakes until Thursday morning. A very slow-moving front will move east across the Finger Lakes Wednesday night, bringing rain and thunderstorms. You can feel the humidity in the air. The clamminess. That’s the...
Amber Kathleen Lagoe, 23, born March 30, 1999, in Oswego, NY to Sean Lagoe and Dawn Darrow, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th. She will be deeply missed by her father, her grandmother, Kathleen Askew, her partner, Dimitri Paris LaBron, and daughters Evangeline Kathleen LaBron Lagoe and Zelia LoEsther Lagoe LaBron, who she cherished.
The Cortland Youth Bureau announced yesterday that Wickwire pool will be opening this Saturday, June 25th from 12pm to 7pm. The pool will then be open from 12 to 7pm daily. Yaman beach still remains closed as the Youth Bureau is waiting for test results on water samples last week after a tractor trailer rollover spilled cooking oil and pesticide in the area.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who hanged himself outside a home near Nottingham High School was found by a person walking by early Thursday afternoon, police said. The person was walking along the 3300 block of East Genesee Street, diagonal from the school, when they saw the man hanging from a tree, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesman for the Syracuse Police Department.
DeWitt, N.Y. – Ethan Allen is returning to Central New York after closing a showroom and store nearly a year ago that had operated for more than 50 years. The former retail location, at 100 Dewey Ave. in DeWitt, was a staple along the East Genesee Street corridor in DeWitt, across from Wegmans. The showroom was Ethan Allen’s only Syracuse-area location.
(WSYR-TV) — Tom Park, known as longtime commercial co-star of Billy Fuccillo, died Sunday at the age of 69, according to a Facebook post from his wife. “My man, Tom Park, married to for 48 years, rock and rolled for our best youngest years, had two sons who brought him the most joy in life, a proud Papa to his 5 granddaughters, car commercial G.O.A.T., hottest guitarist, puppy to his kitty, lover of fishing and golf, passed away today from cancer at 6:21pm surrounded by family,” Jenny Lou Park wrote.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Superintendent Jaime Alicea was the highest-paid employee in the Syracuse City School District for the 2020-2021 year by a margin of more than $50,000. Alicea’s salary of $214,999.92 was the only one in the district over $200,000. The No. 2 employee on the district’s highest-paid list was Chief Operations Office Dean DeSantis, who was paid $163,570.
A big crowd enjoyed Saturday’s Cardboard Boat Regatta, held at the 27th Annual Waterfront Festival in Watkins Glen. It was the first Regatta and Waterfront Festival held in Watkins Glen since 2019. Below is a list of Regatta winners:. – Fastest Elapsed Time Multi-Hull (two or more): #17 Quest...
