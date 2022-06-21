ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Honda HR-V First Drive: Civic Minded

MotorTrend Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe rather liked the old Honda Fit-based HR-V, even if it was pretty poky. More power, a bit more space in the back, and a richer-feeling interior were all the little SUV really needed. On paper, the all-new Civic-based 2023 Honda HR-V resolves all those issues. But do the improvements elevate...

www.motortrend.com

CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Acura Integra

Honda's Acura luxury division has relaunched the iconic Integra nameplate in hopes of finding success in the entry-luxury compact segment. The all-new Integra replaces the aging ILX sedan, an entry-luxury compact that failed to make much of a mark on the segment. Some may wonder why a luxury automaker would choose to launch a sporty four-door sedan in the Age of the SUV, but we'd be quick to remind them that the Integra is a big part of what made the Acura brand. The new car shares its underpinnings with the all-new Honda Civic. It comes with the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's in the Civic Si and is offered with a six-speed manual (an automatic is standard). The Integra is fun to drive and offers a slightly more upscale presence than the Civic, but it lacks the luxury elements found on rivals such as the Audi A3 and the Mercedes-Benz CLA-class.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Porsche Macan 2.0T First Test: Performance Limited

Known for superb handling and exhilarating performance, Porsche vehicles usually stand as benchmarks within their respective segments. The 911 is one of the world's best-handling performance cars, and the Cayenne SUV has hardly any faults. But after driving the base-model 2022 Porsche Macan, we didn't feel the same oomph, adrenaline, or emotion as with other Porsches. Granted, this was an entry-level Macan, but we still pined for more—especially when the example we tested carried a price tag north of $60,000.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Honda CR-V Teases Its Interior, More Details Coming On July 12

Honda is about to launch the all-new CR-V for the 2023 model year, and the company is slowly teasing the refreshed crossover. We’ve gotten glimpses of the exterior, and a new teaser shows off the interior for the first time. It looks quite familiar, and Honda says we will get “more details” on July 12.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
MotorTrend Magazine

This 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger Might Just Teal Your Heart

Long before the Dodge Dart was a disappointing compact sedan introduced in 2012 that lasted just four miserable model years, the Dart was a relatively affordable "compact" with muscle car pretensions and loads of potential performance. Now, a beautiful teal example is a lot at next month's Mecum auction, and it just might blue you away.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

Volvo unveils hydrogen-powered trucks that emit water vapor and have 600-mile range

Swedish auto-manufacturer Volvo Trucks has started testing long-haul trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells that only emit water vapor, the company announced this week.The trucks will be able to tow 65 tons, travel around 1000 km (620 miles) and fuel up in less than 15 minutes, the company said.They hope to begin selling the trucks by 2030.Scientists have been interested in using hydrogen to power vehicles for decades because of the potential environmental benefits compared to fossil fuels.Traditional diesel fuel used in many trucks’s engines emits planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as nitrogen oxides, soot and other pollutants....
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche's New Storage Solution Is For Hiding Something Special

Porsche has patented a new storage cubby design for sports cars in a secret area, perfect for storing valuables. The filing, discovered by CarBuzz, with the DPMA (German Patent and Trade Mark Office) showcases a compartment hidden within the car's shell and accessible via the door frame. According to the patent filing, there will be at least a partial covering to reduce or prevent water ingress into the security compartment. Ingress into the chamber is stopped from both sides via the shell. Once the car's door is locked, the opening in the door sill is fully sealed.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota’s RAV4 Prime Earns Higher EPA Score than Battery-Elec. Genesis GV60

Two crossovers of similar size, but the plug-in hybrid has a better efficiency rating? Yes, and examples like this are only going to become more numerous. Two of the very best all-wheel drive crossovers available this year are the all-new Genesis GV60 and Toyota RAV4 Prime. Each comes with a plug, and each has segment-leading acceleration. In fact, each is the quickest crossover each company makes. So how did the Toyota RAV4 Prime, which can burn gasoline in certain modes, end up being the one with the better EPA rating?
CARS
TheStreet

GM Delivers EV That Others Have Problems Bringing to Market

Electric vehicle makers have faced difficulties in recent months manufacturing and delivering their products to consumers. Makers of EVs blame global supply chain shortages, scarce availability of semiconductors, covid-related factory shutdowns in China, financial difficulties and even bankruptcy for delaying the delivery of their vehicles to market. Electric Last Mile...
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Ford's Newly Electric 2,000-HP SuperVan Hauled Us Like the Mail

The SuperVan … stuff of legend, the sort of bonkers stuff car nuts love. Especially car nuts with a thing for vans and 1960s Le Mans racing. After all, the original SuperVan was basically a commercial van wrapped around a Ford GT40's running gear, with 435 horsepower and a hilarious lack of body control. Vintage footage of it is pure madness. Remember, this was just a few years after the GT40 had won Le Mans—a cutting-edge, full-competition powertrain Frankensteined into a big ol' van. Of course, it's 2022, and Ford can't just cram a Ford GT LM GTE-Pro motor into a Transit. That'd be too … retrospective.
CARS
The Verge

Take a leisurely drive through automotive history in Ford’s newly digitized archive

Ford is officially 119 years old, and in celebration, the Blue Oval is launching an online archive so car enthusiasts can sift through its long and storied past. The Ford Heritage Vault is a digital database that contains more than 5,000 curated photographs and product brochures from Ford and Lincoln vehicles, spanning from the company’s founding in 1903 to its centennial in 2003.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota RAV4 Gets Welcome New Infotainment System For 2023

One change RAV4 shoppers and fans have wished for is a new infotainment system. Here is why the 2023 RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, and RAV4 Prime may be a bit easier to use in the coming model year. Toyota Europe has announced that the 2023 RAV line will get an updated...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Retro-Cool Steel Wheels With Modern Features for Classic Jeeps

For almost as long as four-wheeling has been around, folks have taken their 4x4s of choice and swapped out the boring stock wheels and tires in favor of something bigger and better. That's for a couple of reasons—mostly it's for looks, but it's also somewhat about off-road function. Often when you want to add larger tires you need wider wheels with different backspacing to keep those tires out of the sheetmetal and suspension components. Older factory wheels were often only 5 to 7 inches wide, just barely wide enough for the smallest larger-than-stock tires available, so aftermarket wheels of all designs flooded the aftermarket to meet this need. But as time passes and people yearn for what they couldn't or didn't have when they were younger, some folks (like ourselves) want to go back to a more stock look. We've done this a couple of times with projects, and we've found that stock-ish wheels and tires are a great way to set-off a restomod-style Jeep or other classic 4x4. Finding a set of straight stock wheels from 20-70 years ago isn't always easy, however, and as we said, wider is generally better for larger tires—we're after a look but not necessarily interested in decreasing off-road capability. Luckily, with companies like Coker Tire subsidiary Wheel Vintiques, and our friends at Summit Racing, we've been able to find stock-ish-looking steel wheels for these different projects.
CARS

