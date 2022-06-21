2023 Honda HR-V First Drive: Civic Minded

For almost as long as four-wheeling has been around, folks have taken their 4x4s of choice and swapped out the boring stock wheels and tires in favor of something bigger and better. That's for a couple of reasons—mostly it's for looks, but it's also somewhat about off-road function. Often when you want to add larger tires you need wider wheels with different backspacing to keep those tires out of the sheetmetal and suspension components. Older factory wheels were often only 5 to 7 inches wide, just barely wide enough for the smallest larger-than-stock tires available, so aftermarket wheels of all designs flooded the aftermarket to meet this need. But as time passes and people yearn for what they couldn't or didn't have when they were younger, some folks (like ourselves) want to go back to a more stock look. We've done this a couple of times with projects, and we've found that stock-ish wheels and tires are a great way to set-off a restomod-style Jeep or other classic 4x4. Finding a set of straight stock wheels from 20-70 years ago isn't always easy, however, and as we said, wider is generally better for larger tires—we're after a look but not necessarily interested in decreasing off-road capability. Luckily, with companies like Coker Tire subsidiary Wheel Vintiques, and our friends at Summit Racing, we've been able to find stock-ish-looking steel wheels for these different projects.

