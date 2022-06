James Rado, the co-creator of hippie musical Hair, which groundbreakingly paved the way for rock music on Broadway, has died. He was 90.Rado passed away on Tuesday night (21 June) in New York City of cardio respiratory arrest, according to his publicist and long-time friend Merle Frimark. In 1964 Rado met Gerome Ragni – with whom he would later co-create Hair – during a performance of the Off-Broadway show Hang Down Your Head and Die.The two bonded and began writing songs together, and in 1967 they wrote the lyrics and story for Hair, with music by Galt MacDermot. It...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO