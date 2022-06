With the 2022 NBA Draft finished we’re taking a look a year into the future, and looking at the top prospects in our first NBA Mock Draft 2023. The 2022 NBA Draft just wrapped and a new infusion of talent has been delivered to the NBA. Some fans are drooling over their team’s incoming rookies but others are already thinking about the next few years of a rebuild and a bevy of future draft picks waiting to be made.

