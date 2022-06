Theodore Wafer had his sentence reduced to 15-30 years when he was resentenced June 22, in the 2013 murder of Renisha McBride in Dearborn Heights. He was resentenced after the Michigan Supreme Court said his rights were violated when he was convicted of both second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the same shooting.

