Gueydan man killed in La. 14 two-vehicle crash

VERMILION PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A two-vehicle crash on La. 14 near Odilon Rd. in Vermilion Parish left a Gueydan man dead Monday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I .

Walter R. Meyer, 63, of Gueydan, was driving east shortly before 5 p.m. on La. 14 in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup truck and was behind a 2019 Silverado pulling a trailer, according to Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen. As the Silverado driver attempted to make a left turn onto Odilon Rd., Meyer’s truck collided with the trailer. Gossen said Meyer’s truck began to rotate.

Meyer was not buckled at the time of the crash and later died from his injuries. The driver of the Silverado was buckled and not injured. Gossen said the Silverado driver showed no signs of impairment and submitted a breath sample that showed no alcohol in his system.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Gossen.

