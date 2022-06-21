ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available locally for children under five

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGsVo_0gHEUdvf00

Children can get vaccine protection at pediatricians’ offices, public health clinics, and some pharmacies

– San Luis Obispo County children under the age of five will now be able to get vaccine protection against COVID-19. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup are now formally recommending small doses of vaccine for this age group. Until now, COVID-19 vaccination has only been available for those ages five and older.

This authorization follows large-scale clinical trials for both vaccines. The side effects seen in the trials were reportedly similar to those adults experienced during clinical trials, including arm soreness, fatigue, or fever that lasted a day or two.

“I hope this news brings comfort and relief to the parents in our community who have been trying to protect their children from COVID-19 without the layer of defense provided by a vaccine,” said Dr. Christy Mulkerin, a pediatrician with the County Health Agency. “If you have questions about the vaccine, your pediatrician is a great resource for getting the answers and information you need.”

Two COVID-19 vaccine options will be available for children younger than five: one from Moderna (two doses) and one from Pfizer BioNTech (three doses). Each includes a smaller dose of the vaccines that have been provided to more than 200 million Americans. More than 10 million U.S. children ages 5-11 have received a pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccine appointments for children under age five will be available from pediatricians, public health clinics, and some pharmacies in the coming weeks as shipments of these smaller-dose vaccines arrive locally. To schedule an appointment, contact your pediatrician or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov (starting on June 21).

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

