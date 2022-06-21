MPD: Four juveniles arrested after stealing Kia SUV, crashing into parked van

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested four people Monday who they said stole a Kia SUV from a parking lot on the city’s south side. All four suspects were less than 15 years old.

An off-duty officer reported seeing the vehicle driving recklessly on Seven Nations Drive just before 8 p.m. The SUV was allegedly doing burnouts and nearly struck parked cars.

As officers were heading to the scene to investigate, 911 dispatchers received calls that the vehicle had been involved in a rollover crash in the 2900 block of Foxwood Trail. Officials said that the SUV struck an unoccupied van, which caused the rollover. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

All of the SUV’s occupants allegedly ran from the scene before police arrived.

Four suspects were taken into custody near Moorland and Fell roads. they include two boys, 14 and 13, and two girls, 14 and 12, police said .

An investigation showed that the SUV had been stolen from a Moorland Road parking lot.

Police said the owner of the vehicle learned about the theft after a neighbor returned her driver’s license and other property that he had found in the parking lot. The owner still had the key in her possession, but the suspects allegedly tampered with the steering column to steal the SUV without a key.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The arrests come on the same day that Madison police reported seeing an increase in thefts of Kias and Hyundais in the area. The thefts are part of a trend that has been observed in other areas of Wisconsin and the rest of the U.S.

