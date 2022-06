NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday new regulations for recreational saltwater fishing for black sea bass and scup. The DEC said that the requirements will go into effect immediately in New York's marine and coastal district. The DEC said the changes are necessary in order for New York State to remain in compliance with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. Which is to reduce the recreational harvest of scup and black sea bass.

HOBBIES ・ 1 DAY AGO