Ashe County, NC

Ashe County Amateur Radio Club hosting 2022 Field Day event this weekend

By By Nathan Ham
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the annual National Association for Amateur Radio 2022 Field Day activities on Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, at the Summit Picnic Shelter on Mt. Jefferson.

Each year, amateur radio operators, or “Hams,” take part in Field Day as a way to demonstrate how amateur radio operations work in a public location. Radio operators will routinely reach out to other operators across the country and other parts of the world.

The Field Day also highlights how amateur radio operators could reach out to communicate with others during times of need, such as during hurricanes and winter storms.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers,” said Marty Norris, a longtime member whose call sign is W4MLN.

While some of the equipment may look complicated, once a licensed operator learns how things function, they can easily set up a way to communicate outside of the typical communication networks.

“Ham radio functions completely independently of the internet and phone systems and a station can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna in a tree or on a mast, connect it to a radio and power source, and communicate effectively with others,” Norris explained.

According to the National Association for Amateur Radio, more than 26,000 licensed operators took part in Field Day 2021 from several locations across North America. There are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the United States and approximately 3 million worldwide.

Field Day activities first started in 1933 and have taken place each year with the exception of 1942-1946 due to WorldWar II when amateur radio was suspended by the Federal Communications Commission.

For more information about the Ashe County Amateur Radio Club, visit their website at w4ysb.org/ or visit their Facebook page by searching @ashecountyarc.

