The Bears have announced the schedule for their first training camp under head coach Matt Eberflus and fans will have 11 chances to watch the team practice this summer. The first of those open sessions will take place on July 28 at 10 a.m. The other 10 practices will get underway at the same time and all of them will take place at the team’s Halas Hall facility in Lake Forest, Illinois.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO