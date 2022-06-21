Carlos Tevez’s first manager job, Mane set to complete Bayern move, PSG ‘keen on Lewandowski’, Goetze Frankfurt transfer

CARLOS TEVEZ has his first managerial job in the bank after taking over at Rosaria Central.

The former West Ham, Manchester United, City and Juventus striker retired after leaving Boca Juniors at the end of the season.

Sadio Mane has been pictured in a Bayern Munich shirt for the first time after arriving for a medical and is expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs could be put on red alert with Toni Kroos considering leaving Real Madrid, according to reports from Spain.

The German international is said to be concerned that he will not be able to play regularly in future following the acquisitions of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

And PSG are said to be keen on nabbing Robert Lewandowski from under the noses of Barcelona.

The Parisians have crucially sorted out a new contract for Kylian Mbappe and will be looking to finalise the appointment of new boss Christophe Galtier before bringing in new signings.

Saints add Kotchap to the menu

Southampton have won the race for Armel Bella-Kotchap despite the VfL Bochum defender being linked with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The 20-year-old German has reportedly signed a four-year deal with the Saints.

The Under-21 international helped Bochum into the Bundesliga two seasons ago before making 26 top-flight appearances last term.

Johnstone tipped for Eagles

Manchester United and Tottenham target Sam Johnstone has reportedly agreed to join Crystal Palace on a free transfer.

The keeper, 29, will leave West Brom when his contract expires at the end of this month.

He joined the club from United in 2018 and has since made 167 appearances across all competitions for the Baggies.

However, his desire to make a Premier League return meant he did not consider signing a new contract.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he has a deal in place to join Crystal Palace.

Johnstone, who will become Patrick Vieira's first signing of the summer, will join Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland as an option between the sticks.

Maatsen on Feyenoord shortlist

Feyenoord have reportedly agreed a deal for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen.

The Holland Under-21 star is set to depart Stamford Bridge again this summer after loans with Charlton and Coventry.

But Voetbal International say the 20-year-old is just one option being considered by the Dutch giants as they prepare to sell Holland international Tyrell Malacia.

Other options beside Maatsen include Bayer Leverkusen's Daley Sinkgraven and Twente ace Joshua Brenet.

Ref Friend quits

Kevin Friend has become the latest Prem ref to hang up his whistle - and add to the scrutiny on the new generation of top flight officials, writes MARTIN LIPTON.

Friend, 50, who has been on the Prem list since the 2009-10 season, will move to a new job with PGMOL.

He follows fellow veterans Mike Dean, Jon Moss and Martin Atkinson into retirement, leaving a potential dearth of experienced refs for the start of next season.

PGMOL had already announced Tom Bramall, who has only been a referee for three seasons, was being promoted to Select Group One and onto the Prem panel.

His arrival followed on from last season’s elevation of Aussie Jarred Gillett, John Brooks, Tony Harrington and Michael Salisbury - a quartet who took charge of just 19 Prem games between them.

Moss, Dean and Atkinson were three of just seven refs to control more than 20 Prem games last term and two of those - World Cup refs Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor - will be unavailable for some weekends next term because of their Uefa commitments.

With 16 match rounds squeezed in before the mid-season World Cup break, it means a number of the relatively less experienced referees will be handed key early season appointments by refs’ chief Mike Riley.

Vieira deal confirmed

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of highly rated Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The 22-year-old leaves Porto in a £35million transfer having made 54 appearances for the club.

Ajax boost Utd hopes of landing Alvarez

Ajax could now be willing to 'negotiate' a price for Manchester United target Edson Alvarez .

New old Trafford chief Erik ten Hag fancies reuniting with the Mexico midfield anchorman.

And De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij claims his old club are prepared to discuss a possible fee for selling the 24-year-old.

In contrast, it's claimed Ajax are unwilling to sell three other reported United targets Antony, Jurrien Timber and Lisandro Martinez – except for really HUGE offers.

‘Utd could sell Maguire AND Varane’

Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester United could sell at least two defenders amid a huge clear-out this summer, writes EMILIA HAWKINS.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo a complete squad revamp following another disastrous season.

And their back line is a key area to improve.

In conceding 57 Premier League goals in 2021-22, Man Utd endured their worst defensive season since the 1978-79 campaign (63).

As a result, Ferdinand believes new boss Erik ten Hag could sell any of the club’s four main centre-backs, including Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

When speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, the United legend said: “I’ll be interested to see what Ten Hag does in that area.

“We’re talking about the young lad, Timber, at Ajax, a small centre-half.

“I’ll be interested to see what happens with Varane, Lindelof and Maguire, Bailly as well, I think one or two of those will go.”

Bastoni ready to snub Chelsea

Chelsea and Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni plans to stay at Inter Milan.

The Italy centre-back, 23, has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The Blues want him to help plug the gap left by Real Madrid newboy Antonio Rudiger. Spurs boss and former Inter gaffer Antonio Conte is also after reinforcements in his backline.

And both English clubs will have been heartened by Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta indicating this week they are ready to sell a defender to help balance their books.

He told Radio Rai: "It's certainly easier to replace a centre-back than a striker.

"We will probably be forced to sell someone in that position."

But those hopes appear to have been dashed with an update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He quoted Bastoni's agent Tullio Tinti in a tweet.

It said: "Bastoni will stay at Inter next season as we are used to respecting contracts."

Red Devils struggling to offload Martial and Bailly

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are having a nightmare trying to find a buyer for Anthony Martial due to his sky-high wages, writes NEIL CUSTIS.

United are ready to accept a big hit on the £38.5million they paid for him with offers of around £20million ready to be heard.

But the Frenchman’s £240,000-a-week wages are proving a massive stumbling block to any move with no club prepared to match that.

Martial still has two years left on that deal which means United may have to agree to a pay off to get him out of Old Trafford.

Sevilla in La Liga showed interest last season when they took him on a fourth month loan in the second-half of last season.

But the frontman flopped and he will return for pre-season training at Carrington on Monday.

United are also actively trying to find a buyer for centre-back Eric Bailly having offered him to Newcastle United - but that was met with a lukewarm response.

Having signed a new contract in April 2021 he still has two years left of his current contract.

As with Martial, United are ready to take a hit on the 28-year-old with an asking price of just £8.5million for a player who costs them £30million from Villarreal in 2016.

Hammers can nail Maehle to move

Atalanta wing-back Joakim Maehle is on West Ham's radar.

That's according to Tutto Atalanta, who suggest the Hammers are the only club to show serious interest in the Denmark star so far.

Atalanta reportedly rate Maehle, whose contract runs out in 2025, at around £15-17million.

Hazard lights up the Toon

Newcastle are reportedly closing in on the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Thorgan Hazard.

The Germans want £12million for the 29-year-old winger, according to Bild.

The 45-cap Belgium star is under contract at Dortmund until 2024.

Bild say he is already one of the top earners at the Bundesliga club.

But they report he is keen to boost his wages to about £6m-per-year - and that is 'peanuts' to money-bag Magpies.

The German newspaper also point out Hazard will face competition for his spot next season from the likes of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, 17, Gio Reyna, 19, and new recruit Karem Adeyemi, 20.

Foxy move to avoid carnival

Leicester's Premier League opener against Brentford has been moved back by a day - to avoid a clash with the city's Caribbean Carnival.

The Foxes were due to kick-off their campaign with a home fixture against the Bees at 3pm on Saturday, just two hours after the Carnival's 1pm start.

That would have been a logistics nightmare with up to 80,000 people expected to attend the Carnival, which has returned after a three year absence due to Covid concerns.

However any potential clash and draw on police resources was avoided after the Foxes agreed to switch their game to Sunday, August 7 with an earlier 2pm kick off.

Chelsea 'ready to offer £50m for Richarlison'

Chelsea could steal a march on Arsenal and Tottenham with a £50million bid for Richarlison.

The Mail suggest the Blues are keen on Everton's Brazil striker as well as Manchester City's England attacker Raheem Sterling.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly happy to spend big in this transfer window.

And Richarlison's value soared with six goals in the last nine games of the Premier League season to help Everton stay up.

Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle are among the other clubs linked with the 25-year-old.

Utd 'ready to big bid on Evanilson'

Manchester United could bid more than £60million for Porto striker Evanilson.

The Brazilian's agent Marcio Barros insists only Brighton have so far made a formal offer for the 22-year-old.

Barros spoke out after reports in Portugal that United had bid around £53m - compared to the £70m Porto are said to want.

Evanilson, capped only at Under-23 level, notched 21 goals and five assists in 45 games last season.

'Arsenal & Toon lead Utd and City in Ruiz race'

Arsenal and Newcastle head Manchester United and City in the hunt for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

That's the claim from Italy's Corriere dello Sport, who say the Serie Agiants want £26million for the Spain star.

Napoli still hope to keep the 26-year-old but might cash in this summer as he only has one year left on his contract.

Newcastle close in on Pope

Newcastle “are close” to agreeing a deal to sign goalkeeper Nick Pope from Burnley - but they have been left frustrated on the transfer front elsewhere.

The Telegraph claims that the move will cost the Magpies between £8m-£10m and talks are at an “advanced stage” between the two clubs.

Pope is also allegedly “desperate” to head to Tyneside, where he will challenge current No1 Martin Dubravka for a start.

West Ham eye Atalanta ace

West Ham are keeping tabs on Atalanta ace Joakim Maehle, reports suggest.

That is according to Tutto Atalanta, who report that the Hammers are the only club that has shown serious interest in Maehle, whose contract runs out in 2025.

However, the Serie A outfit will demand a fee in the region of €18-20million (£15-17m) and won't sell for anything less.

Mane pictured in Bayern shirt

Sadio Mane has been spotted in a Bayern Munich shirt as his move to the German side nears completion.

Mane arrived in Munich to undergo his medical on Tuesday afternoon.

And the winger took to the streets to sign autographs while in a Bayern shirt.

Fulham join Yarmolenko transfer race

Fulham have joined the race to sign Andriy Yarmolenko on a free transfer, according to reports.

The winger, 32, will leave West Ham when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Yarmolenko will become a free agent next month, but there are already a number of clubs competing for his signature, including Fulham.

According to Ukrainian football journalist Viktor Vatsko, the Cottagers are 'genuinely interested' in signing him.

But, they face competition from MLS clubs Inter Miami, New York City FC and LAFC.

One other English side is also said to be interested along with Al Shabab, who play in the Saudi Pro League.

Witsel to Atletico Madrid 'confirmed'

Borussia Dortmund ace Axel Witsel's transfer to Atletico Madrid has been confirmed, according to reports.

Witsel's contract with the German side has come to an end.

And he's now wrapped up a move to Atletico, transfer expert Daniele Longo claimed on Twitter.

Eriksen ‘undecided on future’

Man United transfer target Christian Eriksen is still undecided on his future.

That’s according to Brentford boss Thomas Frank who hopes to retain the Denmark international’s services next season.

Frank told AS: “I know we still have a chance and I hope he will make a decision in two weeks.

“The agreement is that he will call me and tell me what he wants to do. He hasn’t decided yet.”

Xavi makes Dembele plea

Barcelona boss Xavi has reportedly issued a last-ditch plea to the club's board to keep hold of Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele's been linked with a move to Chelsea, but Xavi wants to keep hold of the winger, according to the Daily Mail.

Xavi is still confident Dembele can do the job for Barca next season, despite his injury woes.

But he's yet to sign a new contract with Barca, and Chelsea have held talks over a possible free transfer to London.

Chelsea eye new transfer supremo

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid transfer supremo Andrea Berta to replace Marina Granovskaia.

And the Blues could be in luck as Berta isn’t very comfortable in Madrid, according to AS.

Which is a why a switch to London wouldn’t be complicated for the Italian, the report adds.

Although the Blues will have to move quick as his future needs to be sorted in the next few weeks, it was added.

Mane arrives in Munich

Sadio Mane has touched down in Germany to complete his transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich.

Sky Sport have released a clip of the forward leaving an aircraft at Munich airport at 11:26am as he closes in on the move.

Mane was then filmed arriving at the Krankenhaus Barmherzige Bruder Munchen hospital to undergo a medical with the German champions before putting pen-to-paper on his contract.

The agreed fee is in the region of £35million, which will see Liverpool receive a guaranteed £27.5m for Mane.

Suarez speaks on Nunez

Luis Suarez has given his opinion on Darwin Nunez's transfer to Liverpool.

The Reds icon said of his fellow countryman: "He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans.

"I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play.”