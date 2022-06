On Tuesday, Californians delivered their punishing judgment on liberalism. In San Francisco, voters dumped Chesa Boudin, the city’s progressive district attorney. This comes on the heels of last February’s recall of three school board members for lurching hard left. Meanwhile, down in Los Angeles, an ex-Republican made it into the mayoral run-off. Denizens of the Golden State also hit the mute button on the debate over Israel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO